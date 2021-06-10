Boise community group offers continued support for mass stabbing victims: 'We will continue to be there'

The Idaho Office for Refugees is thankful there may be some closure for the victims after Timmy Kinner was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Community support continues to pour in for the victims of a 2018 mass stabbing after 33-year-old Timmy Kinner was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the deadly attack at a Boise apartment complex.

Kinner stabbed six children, including three-year-old Ruya Kadir, and three adults in June 2018. Ruya later died from her injuries.

"We understand that there's continued healing to be done and we know that today was a very difficult day," said Holly Beech, the communications specialist for Idaho Office for Refugees.

Idaho Office for Refugees said they are thankful there may be some closure for the victims and their family and friends affected by the 2018 mass stabbing.

Kinner will serve two fixed life sentences without parole and 120 years in prison for all counts.

The Office for Refugees exists to serve and help those who have left their home countries and begin a life in the U.S. Those attacked were refugees who fled their homes in Iraq, Syria and Ethiopia, although police do not believe the mass stabbing was motivated by the victim's status as refugees.

We stand in love and support for grieving Boise community members following today's difficult testimony and sentencing hearing. We honor the memory of Ruya Kadir and send love to her family and other survivors. pic.twitter.com/3rmUJ1nq0g — Idaho Office for Refugees (@IdahoRefugees) June 10, 2021

Being close to the refugee community already, the office has been there to support the refugee community throughout these difficult years.

"That feeling of care has not gone away and we will continue to be there and stand in solidarity with them," Beech said.

While Thursday's court proceedings may offer the refugee community some sort of peace, the office believes there is still grief that needs to be worked through.

"As a community we really want the survivors to know we pull together and really stand with them," Beech said.

The office hopes to continue seeing support from the entire Boise community to honor Ruya and her family, just like they have been for nearly three years.