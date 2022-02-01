I-84 closed both directions from Baker City to Pendleton

ODOT said the closure is due to multiple crashes and hazardous winter weather driving conditions.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — I-84 is closed in both directions between exit 216 and exit 302, 6 miles east of Pendleton to Baker City in eastern Oregon, due to multiple crashes and winter weather conditions.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the closure is expected to last several hours.

I-84 westbound at exit 374 is also closed to trucks due to the lack of truck parking in Baker City and La Grande.

ODOT said that U.S 30 between Baker City and Haines as well as Oregon state highway 245 are also closed to all but local traffic because they are not viable detours for freeway traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to visit tripcheck.com or call 511 (or 503-588-2941 for people outside of Oregon) for updates on road conditions.

