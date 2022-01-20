School bus, car collide in Boise; no injuries reported

Boise Police responded to a traffic collision involving a school bus Thursday afternoon near Ustick and Maple Grove.

BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Boise Police Department responded to a crash involving a car and a Boise school bus Thursday afternoon; no injuries were reported.

The BPD said some children were on board the bus at the time of the crash, which happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Ustick and Maple Grove roads.

The car took the majority of the damage during the crash. The car's driver was cited for driving too fast for the conditions. Snow had been falling Thursday afternoon.

BPD also stated that this is only one of the many crashes police officers have responded to Thursday afternoon, and urged people to drive slower than the posted speed limits and to look out for hazards on the roadway. They also said to maintain a greater distance between vehicles during the current road conditions.

1/Just before 3:30 Boise Police responded to a vehicle versus school bus collision near Ustick and Maple Grove. There were kids on board the bus but luckily no injuries were reported. The car took on most of the damage and the driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions. pic.twitter.com/lJmvp6xZiH — Boise PD (@BoisePD) January 21, 2022

