Nampa PD releases traffic totals for 2021

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department reported its year end traffic totals for 2021 Tuesday, headlined by 19,839 traffic stops and 2,020 total crashes last year.

According to Nampa PD, there were 3,215 citations written in 2021, with 5,339 written warnings and 3,351 oral warnings given during traffic stops. Some traffic stops are cleared by arrests or other actions unrelated to citations or warnings, Nampa PD said.

The department is currently conducting a community survey and as of press time, "traffic issues" was coming up as one of the highest topics in Nampa PD's "what concerns you" section of the survey.

"We are working hard to keep up and we’ll continue to do that," Nampa PD said in its announcement. "We all know population growth has brought new challenges. Let’s all continue to work together to do our part by obeying speed limits, stopping for red lights and stop signs, putting our phones down and not being distracted in any way when driving."

According to the year end totals, Nampa's population grew from 106,860 in 2020 to 110,980 in 2021.

Nampa PD said 1,530 incidents of property damage occurred in 2021. Last year's numbers also included 228 hit-and-run cases, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Officials said there were also 249 traffic injuries last year in Nampa. Of those injuries, 21 were pedestrian injuries and 12 were bicycle injuries. Nampa PD said two fatalities occurred in traffic last year.

