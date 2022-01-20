I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crash

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the freeway is closed westbound at exit 302 in Baker City to remove a crashed truck.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Interstate 84 is closed westbound in Baker City at exit 302 due to a crash involving a truck near milepost 271.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the freeway is closed to remove the crashed truck pictured in this story.

ODOT also reported I-84 is closed westbound to all commercial trucks at exit 374 in Ontario. This closure is due to limited truck parking spaces in Baker City.

U.S. 30 between Baker City and Haines is also closed to all vehicles but local traffic, according to ODOT. Officials said the road is "not a viable route for freeway traffic."

There is currently no closures of I-84 in eastern Oregon heading eastbound, but ODOT said winter conditions are expected in the area Thursday.

This story will be updated. Check back for updates and visit TripCheck.com to learn more info on road closures.

Watch more Local News: