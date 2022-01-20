Idaho wolf control board will have $1 million to kill wolves

The Wolf Depredation Control Board requested more money to kill wolves starting this summer.

BOISE, Idaho — State officials are requesting $392,000 from the general fund to kill wolves in Idaho, and with other revenue sources will have just over $1 million for that purpose starting this summer.

The Wolf Depredation Control Board made the request Wednesday to the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee.

The five-member board is contained within the governor’s office and allocates money for wolf control actions approved by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission. The board also gets money from livestock producers and fees paid by hunters and trappers.