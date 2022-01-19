Nampa man charged with manslaughter, DUI in deadly crash

Police say the 33-year-old ran a red light at a "high rate of speed" and smashed into a westbound Subaru.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence after a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 2nd Street South in Canyon County.

According to Idaho State Police, 33-year-old Joshua R. Reyes of Nampa was headed south on 11th when he ran the red light at "a high rate of speed." His pickup truck smashed into a westbound Subaru BRZ in the intersection.

The driver of the Subaru, a 44-year-old man from Nampa, was killed in the collision. The impact of the crash pushed both vehicles off the road and into a nearby parking lot.

Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Reyes was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter and three misdemeanors -- carrying a concealed weapon under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ISP has not released the identity of the man who was killed.

