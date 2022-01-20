COVID-19 vaccination required for Race to Robie Creek runners

"The race will look a little different from the past to be able to comply with all the required regulations and ensure the safety of our participants."

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — After back-to-back cancelations of the grueling Race to Robie Creek half-marathon due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular race is back on for 2022.

The annual 13.1-mile event has been dubbed the "Toughest Race in the Northwest," with runners logging a 2,072-foot ascent and a 1,732-foot descent before the finish line. Race to Robie Creek is set for April 16, 2022, with registration opening at noon on Feb 21.

"The race will look a little different from the past to be able to comply with all the required regulations and ensure the safety of our participants," race organizers posted on Facebook.

Among the changes is a requirement for all participants and volunteers to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks are also required at the start and finish lines, on the buses, and in line for the bus.

The post-race party has been canceled, although finishers will still receive snacks, drinks, and race swag, organizers wrote. In addition, only volunteers will be allowed into the finish area.

"For those who generously donated their entry fee in 2020, a link for your early entry was emailed on January 20, 2022. You will need to register and pay the entry fee for this year’s race no later than January 31, 2022," race staff wrote. "If you have already used that link to register and got a confirmation email for the 2021 race, we apologize and attempting to get that fixed, but you are registered for this year's race!"

For more information, visit the Race to Robie Creek website here.

Watch more Local News: