Woman dead in six-car pileup on Connector

A 26-year-old man who started the chain-reaction of crashes is facing a felony vehicular manslaughter charge.

BOISE, Idaho — A woman is dead and a man is facing a felony charge after a six-vehicle crash on the outbound Connector Thursday evening.

The pileup happened at 5:37 p.m. at the Curtis Road Exit in Boise.

According to Idaho State Police, a 26-year-old man was driving west in a gray Ford Explorer when he tried to get off on the Curtis Road Exit. The Ford hit a Dodge Ram pickup, causing a chain reaction of collisions involving a Chevy Cobalt, a Subaru CrossTrek, a Subaru Outback, and another Ford Explorer.

The gray Ford Explorer then his a light pole and came to a stop in the median.

A 32-year-old woman riding as a passenger in the gray Ford Explorer was rushed to a local hospital, but died from her injuries.

Police say the driver of that car was taken into custody on charges of felony vehicular manslaughter, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Neither his name nor the name of the passenger who was killed has been released.

The pileup blocked lines for two hours as crews investigated.

Watch more crime news: