I-84 reopened in eastern Oregon following truck fire

The Oregon Dept. of Transportation had shut down the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and Pendleton earlier Tuesday night.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — An 86-mile section of Interstate 84 closed for a few hours Tuesday night between Baker City and Pendleton following a truck fire has reopened.

The westbound lanes of I-84 were shut down at Exit 302, in Baker City, because of the truck fire, which happened near milepost 221, about 11 miles east of Pendleton. The fire is out, and crews have moved the burnt truck.

While the interstate has reopened, the Oregon Department of Transportation said dense fog in the area continues to create hazardous driving conditions.

Oregon 204 - the Tollgate Highway - and a portion of U.S. 30 between Baker City and Haines were also closed westbound to all but local traffic, but they also have reopened.

For Oregon road reports, check the TripCheck website or call 511. Outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

Road reports for Idaho are also available at 511 and on our website here.

Watch more Local News: