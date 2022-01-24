Highway 55 north of Smiths Ferry to reopen by 9 pm after rockslide over the weekend

Highway 55, north of Smiths Ferry, is scheduled to reopen tonight by 9pm in both directions, according to ITD.

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Editor's note: The listed video is from KTVB's initial reporting of the highway closure on Sunday.

Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) reported that the section of Highway 55 that closed over the weekend due to a rockslide Saturday night, will reopen in both directions Monday evening by 9 pm.

ITD stated that construction crews worked all day to stabilize the hillside and that geotechnical experts inspected the area and confirmed it was safe to reopen the highway. They also stated that they are aware of the risks in the area and that a previously constructed safety catchment built under the slope kept the majority of the rockslide from reaching the highway.

The event occurs after highway 55 was closed for nearly a month last year where construction crews with ITD cleaned up and used the fallen rocks to build a "buttress," which is a wall of rocks around 20 feet tall and about 400 feet wide. The event also had a direct impact on local businesses and holiday travel plans.



People can receive updates on road closures and reopenings by signing up for ITD project alerts. People can also visit Idaho 511 to learn about current highway conditions.

Watch more Local News: