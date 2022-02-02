2 hurt in head-on crash near Jerome

Police say a 29-year-old woman crossed over the centerline on U.S. 93 and was hit by an oncoming car.

JEROME, Idaho — Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash on U.S. 93 near Jerome Tuesday night.

According to Idaho State Police, the collision happened at 8:20 p.m. when a 29-year-old woman headed south in a Toyota Corolla crossed over the centerline into the northbound lane. The Toyota was struck by an oncoming Volkswagen, driven by a 21-year-old woman.

The 21-year-old, who was wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, while the 29-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center by ground ambulance.

Neither woman's name has been released.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted ISP troopers at the scene. Northbound US. 93 was blocked for three hours.

