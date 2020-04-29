Idaho Power to begin reopening of some boat ramps, recreation sites

Access to many Snake River, Brownlee Reservoir, C.J. Strike spots will be available Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power will open more than a dozen popular boat launches and day-use areas for outdoor recreation on Friday, May 1.

That's part of a phased reopening of Idaho Power recreation sites that were closed in March as the company implemented measures to limit potential spread of COVID-19.

Developed campgrounds and many parks and day-use sites remain closed. Visitors should check the list of Idaho Power recreation facilities to ensure their destination is open.

Proximity to Idaho Power's hydroelectric plants and the ability to control access were key considerations, along with guidance from the Idaho and Oregon governors' offices, in determining which sites to open.

Access will be limited at some sites to prevent crowding and enable visitors to follow social distancing guidelines, including with any Idaho Power employees they encounter.

The next phase of site openings depends in part on whether the trend in COVID-19 cases continues to decline.

Here is the list of Idaho Power sites opening on Friday:

Hells Canyon: Woodhead Boat Launch (no campground access); Upper Brownlee dispersed campsites

Swan Falls: Reservoir (upstream) boat launch (no park or campsite access; downstream launch remains closed)

C.J. Strike: Cottonwood Park boat launch (no campground access); Crane Falls East boat launch; Loveridge Bridge North and South boat launches

Hagerman Area: Bliss Reservoir boat launch; Bancroft Springs day-use area; Shoestring Bridge take-out and day-use area; Relish Beach take-out and day-use area; Owsley Bridge boat launch, Waterfront Park day-use area; Banbury Springs day-use area

American Falls: Trenner Park and dock (American Falls day-use Park remains closed)

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: