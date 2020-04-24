Idaho angler catches record bull trout

BOISE, Idaho — A north Idaho angler has a really big fish story to tell.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is congratulating Sawyer Livesey of Post Falls for setting a new catch/release record for bull trout.
Sawyer reeled in the monster while fishing the Kootenai River near Bonner's Ferry on April 8.
The bull trout measured 30.5 inches long, a new state record.
That was long enough to beat the old mark of 29 inches set last summer by Aaron Fox in nearby Lake Pend Oreille.
Idaho's catch-and-release state record program is meant to recognize anglers for their outstanding catches without having to harvest the fish. Anglers are encouraged to handle fish carefully to increase survival after the catch.