Idaho angler catches record bull trout

The monster fish was reeled in by Sawyer Livesey while fishing on the Kootenai River near Bonner's Ferry on April 8.

BOISE, Idaho — A north Idaho angler has a really big fish story to tell.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is congratulating Sawyer Livesey of Post Falls for setting a new catch/release record for bull trout.

The bull trout measured 30.5 inches long, a new state record.

That was long enough to beat the old mark of 29 inches set last summer by Aaron Fox in nearby Lake Pend Oreille.