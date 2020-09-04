Idaho Fish and Game allowing some nonresident hunting and fishing license sales

The commission on Thursday voted to amend the temporary suspension that was issued April 4.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has voted to change, and clarify, the temporary suspension to nonresident license, tag and permit sales that has been in effect since April 4 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order.

The commission voted Thursday morning for the following amendments:

Nonresidents who bought a black bear tag prior to the April 4 suspension are also allowed to buy a bear bait permit, which is only available by mail or at Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game offices.

Nonresidents who had a written – but unsigned – agreement with a licensed outfitter prior to April 4 are allowed to buy licenses, tags, permits for the outfitted trip. Examples include: an agreement or letter signed by the outfitted client; an exchange of emails agreeing on trip terms; a written confirmation or reservation, or an exchange of emails with payment of a trip deposit.

Also, people who moved to Idaho to establish residency less than six months ago, or who have not gotten an Idaho driver's license as required within 90 days of Idaho residency, are still allowed to purchase a nonresident license, tag, or permit under these conditions:

Person produces an Idaho driver's license, or Idaho Identification Card, issued by the Idaho Transportation Department, or a person produces two documents issued by a third party showing name and Idaho residence address, such as rent, mortgage receipts or utility bills.

Person signs a declaration demonstrating bona fide intent to become an Idaho resident.

People who are eligible to buy license and tags under these criteria must contact a Fish and Game regional office or headquarters via phone to arrange for the purchase of eligible nonresident items.