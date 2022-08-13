Former Bronco Khalil Shakir shines bright in NFL debut

Shakir led the Buffalo Bills with 92 yards on 5 receptions in his first NFL start against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir wasted no time proving why the Buffalo Bills moved up to pick him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. On Saturday, Shakir made his NFL debut in the Bills' first preseason game against the Colts -- and he shined bright.

The Bronco alum led all Buffalo Bills wide receivers with 92 yards on 5 receptions (18.4 yards per catch). Shakir also started in Saturday's comeback 27-24 win over Indianapolis at Highmark Stadium.

On the second play from scrimmage, Shakir caught a 25-yard pass from Bills quarterback Case Keenum. Two plays later, Keenum hit Shakir again for a 5-yard completion on his second attempt of the afternoon.

Much like his time in the City of Trees, Shakir has proved he is multidimensional in Buffalo training camp. The Murrieta, Calif., native was sent out to return the Colts first punt in Saturday's opening frame.

With only 23 seconds left in the first half, Shakir tallied his third catch of the game, this time for 16 yards. Shakir made a toe-tapping effort to get his feet in bounds while moving towards the right sideline:

5th-round rookie Khalil Shakir is having an impressive first half for the @BuffaloBills. 🔥



📺: #INDvsBUF on @NFLNetwork (or check your local listings)

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Dz9p0kOaUQ pic.twitter.com/00sBGfJsaB — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022

In the second half, Buffalo quarterback Matt Barkley took over the reigns. The signal caller wisely looked Shakir's way in a hurry, completing back-to-back passes to the rookie for 25 and 21 yards.

Former #BoiseState WR Khalil Shakir is ballin' for #BillsMafia today...



5 REC | 92 YDS | 5 TGT



Khalil is so good. Look at the little shoulder dip so the DB can't get his hands on him.



cc: @GoodEatzSWR pic.twitter.com/PWCoRdF41M — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 13, 2022

To no surprise for Bronco Nation, Shakir hauled in each of his 5 targets in Saturday's come-from-behind win.

Last week, Shakir earned Training Camp praise from Buffalo Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen and Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

According to ESPN's Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg, Allen said he was "really excited" about the Boise State standout's performance thus far.

In a July 28 interview with One Bills Live, Allen said Shakir and the Bills second-round pick - running back James Cook out of Georgia - "are going to be some prominent pass catchers for us."

"We drafted them and wanted them to be here because of who they are and what they've done and what they can do for us," Allen said.

The former Bronco etched his name in Boise State football history with a career-year during the Broncos' 2021 campaign. Shakir's 77 receptions and 1,117 receiving yards last fall were both career-highs at Boise State, earning him a spot on the All-Mountain West First Team.

After trailing 24-10 early in the 4th quarter, Buffalo rallied to top Indy 27-24 via a game-winning field goal from 46 yards out by Tyler Bass.

Shakir and the Bills will face the Denver Broncos at home Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.