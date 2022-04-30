Boise State's Khalil Shakir drafted by the Buffalo Bills

Boise State’s streak of having a player selected in the NFL Draft extended to 13-consecutive years when Shakir's name was called Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the NFL Draft Saturday with the No. 148 overall pick.

Boise State’s streak of having a player selected in the NFL Draft extends to 13-consecutive years and Shakir is the third-highest wide receiver drafted in program history.

The Buffalo Bills traded their No. 168 and No. 203 overall picks to the Chicago Bears to move up in the fifth round to select the Broncos' star wideout.

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Shakir posted a 4.43-second 40-yard dash time and a 34.5-inch vertical jump. During Boise State's Pro Day, Shakir upped his vertical jump to 38.5 inches.

The Murrieta, Calif., native and two-time All-Mountain West First-Team honoree etched his name in Boise State football history with a career-year during the Broncos' 2021 campaign.

Moved up to grab our guy.



Welcome to Buffalo, Khalil! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/QDaOYaFn60 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 30, 2022

Shakir's 77 receptions and 1,117 receiving yards last fall were both career-highs for the 6-0, 190-pound senior. He also led the country by registering 15-consecutive games with more than 65 receiving yards in each contest, according to Boise State Athletics.

Shakir finished his time in the City of Trees at fifth all-time at Boise State in career receptions with 208, tied for sixth with 10 career 100-yard games and ranks fourth all-time in Broncos' history with 2,878 career receiving yards.

BREAKING: The #Bills just selected former #BoiseState WR Khalil Shakir with the 148th overall pick in the 5th round.



• 3rd highest WR drafted in program history

• 13th straight season a BSU player has been picked#BOOM💥 | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hT5yK0Lg7G — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 30, 2022

His undeniable career on The Blue earned Shakir an invitation to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and the 2022 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Thursday's first round saw six wide receivers selected, the most in the common draft era since 1967. Seven wide receivers were taken in Friday's second round.