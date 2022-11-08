Caleb Biggers fierce, but 'thankful' ahead of final year at Boise State

"When you wake up in the morning, you got to thank God that God blessed you with this football ability, knowing I'm about to play the sport I love," Biggers said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Last season, Boise State was introduced to the brilliance of Bowling Green transfer Caleb Biggers.

When the Baltimore native started at cornerback in 2021, the Broncos were 6-2. In games Biggers didn't appear in the starting lineup, Boise State was just 1-3.

The numbers don't lie. In those eight starts, the Boise State defense allowed only six touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions and their opponents combined quarterback efficiency rating was just 120.8 over that span.

This offseason, Biggers decided to utilize his extra year of NCAA eligibility due to COVID-19's impact on the 2020 season. Now, the fifth-year senior is pushing his passion for playing as far as he ever has before.

"One thing that really motivates me is just getting up every morning, being thankful that I get to play football everyday. I've been playing this sport ever since I was young," Biggers said. "A lot of players don't really understand that when you wake up in the morning, you got to thank God that God blessed you with this football ability, knowing I'm about to play the sport I love."

Although Biggers did not start in each game of Boise State's 2021 campaign, he still compiled 34 tackles and 5 pass breakups. In the Broncos' 26-17 win at then No. 10 BYU, Biggers led the defense with 9 tackles.

This offseason, Biggers traded in his No. 26 jersey for No. 1, a digit that is always highly coveted at Boise State. According to defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson, switching numbers isn't the only change Biggers made this offseason.

"Seeing what Caleb Biggers has done, how he has worked throughout winter, spring ball, summer -- he doesn't say much -- but he absolutely works his tail off and you know what you're going to get from Caleb Biggers, he's going to be ready to compete," Danielson said.

Biggers will be the first defensive player to wear the numeral since Bryan Douglas, a fellow cornerback, who donned the digit in 2014. Wide receivers Shane Williams-Rhodes (2015), Cedrick Wilson (2016-17) and Octavius Evans (2018-21) have worn No. 1 since then.

Following fall camp practice on Wednesday, Biggers said the change is "a mindset thing." The 5-11, 195-pound cornerback is all about mindset in 2022.

"Knowing that nobody can out-compete me, like, I'm out there by myself and I got to have that mentality that this man in front of me can't whoop me, that's most of my mindset," Biggers said. "Every time I step out on the field, knowing that person in front of me can't beat me."

Biggers and fellow veteran Bronco cornerback Markel Reed are expected to lead the talented and deep position group as seniors. As the season opener at Oregon State on Sept. 3 ticks closer, Danielson said Biggers is succeeding in the leadership role.

"He's done a great job, once again, showing guys what it takes to be successful," Danielson said. "It's not just rolling out on the practice field, there's a lot of work -- from meeting room, to how you prep your body -- to be ready to do that and he's done an awesome job so far."

Caleb Biggers full post-practice interview Wednesday: