Cody Hawkins agrees to 5-year contract with $210,000 annually

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State will seek the approval of a five-year contract worth $210,000 annually for new football coach Cody Hawkins when the Idaho State Board of Education meets on Wednesday.

Hawkins’ annual salary would be the eighth highest in the Big Sky Conference, and $5,000 more than the previous head coach at Idaho State.

There are a number of incentives in Hawkins’ proposed contract that include bonuses for both academic and athletic achievements within the program, along with home attendance.

Academic Progress Rate (APR) Incentive Structure

960-969: $1,000

970-979: $3,000

980-989: $4,000

990-999: $6,000

1000: $10,000

Average Home Attendance Incentive Structure

6,000-6,999: $2,000

7,000-7,999: $4,000

8,000-8,999: $6,000

9,000-10,000: $10,000

Note: Idaho State averaged 5,082 in 2022, according to Hero Sports' attendance report.

Total Wins Incentive Structure

7 wins: $3,000

8 wins: $4,000

9 wins: $5,000

10 wins: $6,000

11 wins: $10,000

12 wins: $15,000

Note: Idaho State has eclipsed 8 wins in a season one time since 2004.

Post Season Playoff Wins Incentive Structure

1 (Play-in): $5,000

2 (Second Round): $5,000

3 (Quarterfinals): $5,000

4 (Semifinals): $8,000

5 (Championship): $15,000

Note: Idaho State hasn’t been to the playoffs since 1983.

Hawkins would also be eligible for bonuses if the Bengals win at least a share of the Big Sky Conference title ($7,500), make the FCS Playoffs ($7,500), and if he is named the Big Sky Coach of the Year ($7,500).

BREAKING: Bishop Kelly alumnus and former Colorado QB Cody Hawkins will be the next head coach at #IdahoState, according to a source.



Hawkins has spent the last 5 seasons on staff at UC Davis, including the last three as offensive coordinator.#BOOM💥 pic.twitter.com/Pa4ppXvw0K — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) December 9, 2022

The maximum compensation Hawkins could receive in the first year of his deal is $305,500, plus potential revenues from summer football camps.

Hawkins will have a $100,000 buyout if he were to leave prior to the final year of his contract. Within the final year it drops to $25,000.

The Bishop Kelly alumnus spent the last five seasons on staff at UC Davis, where he coached with his father, Dan Hawkins. From 2017-20, the younger Hawkins oversaw wide receivers. Prior to the COVID-19 Big Sky spring season in 2020, he was elevated to offensive coordinator when Tim Plough took a job at Boise State.

As a prep standout, Hawkins guided the Knights to back-to-back state championships in 2004 and 2005. He went 40-0 as a starter and was named Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year in 2005.

Hawkins replaces former Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle, who stepped down from his position on Nov. 28, 2022.

