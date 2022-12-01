Bishop Kelly graduate named new head coach at Idaho State

Bishop Kelly alumnus Cody Hawkins was officially named the head coach at Idaho State University, on Friday.

Hawkins, 34, was officially named the head coach at Idaho State, on Friday.

Hawkins, 34, was officially named the head coach at Idaho State, on Friday.

Hawkins spent the last five seasons on staff at UC Davis, where he coached with his father, Dan Hawkins. From 2017-20, the younger Hawkins oversaw wide receivers. Prior to the COVID-19 Big Sky spring season in 2020, he was elevated to offensive coordinator when Tim Plough took a job at Boise State.

With Hawkins calling the shots, UC Davis averaged 35.9 points per game this past fall, tied for fourth most in the Big Sky. They also ranked No. 2 in the league in total yards (486.5) and passing yards (295.0).

Aggies starting quarterback Miles Hastings also led the Big Sky in competition percentage (69.8) and passing yards (3,048), and was second in the league in quarterback efficiency rating (154.2)

Hawkins has an illustrious high school career at Bishop Kelly. He went 40-0 as a starter, and led the Knights to back-to-back state championships in 2004 and 2005. He was also named the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year in 2005, and eventually went on to play in college at Colorado.

Hawkins replaces former Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle, who stepped down from his position on Nov. 28. At the time, Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros stated, "we will take this as an opportunity to find the right leader for ISU Football and continue to build and invest in the program in a significant way."

Hawkins becomes the 28th head coach in program history.

