Boise State accepts invitation to play North Texas in Frisco Bowl

The Broncos will play North Texas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. MT.

BOISE, Idaho — After achieving bowl eligibility for the 25th consecutive season, the third longest active streak in the country, the Boise State football team accepted an invite to play in the Frisco Bowl, on Sunday.

“We are honored to be invited to the Frisco Bowl,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “For several of our players it provides an opportunity to play in front of family and friends in their home state of Texas. It will be special for our seniors who will take the field for the last time with their brothers. We look forward to the challenge and seeing Bronco Nation represented at the game.”

The Broncos will play North Texas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. MT.

The Mean Green are 7-6 overall this season, but after a 6-2 run in conference play, they found themselves in the Conference USA Championship Game, where they lost to UTSA, 48-27.

Boise State and North Texas were conference opponents back in the Big West from 1996-2000, but they haven't played each other since.

“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2022 Frisco Bowl, the Boise State Broncos and North Texas Mean Green” said Sean Johnson, Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We are looking forward to hosting this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas, for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium.”

Boise State hasn't played in an official bowl since 2019, and they haven't won one since 2017.

BREAKING: #BoiseState will play #NorthTexas in the @FriscoBowlGame. It’s now official.



🗓️ Saturday, Dec. 17

⏰ 7:15 PM MT

🏟️ Toyota Stadium

📺 ESPN



Once conference opponents, the Mean Green and the Broncos haven’t played each other since 2000.



(🧵1/5) pic.twitter.com/lrVGbjLewL — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) December 4, 2022

Tickets are on sale now for the Frisco Bowl as #BoiseState takes on 7-6 North Texas.

The Bowl will serve as fun homecoming for the various BSU players from the Dallas area pic.twitter.com/hPYu6rw6jG — Brady Frederick (@BradyFrederick_) December 4, 2022