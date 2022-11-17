Top basketball recruit in Louisiana signs with Boise State

6-foot-5, 205-pound guard Chris Lockett Jr. has signed with Leon Rice and Boise State. Lockett Jr. once held offers from Baylor, Kansas, LSU and more.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State men's basketball closed out the November signing period in style Thursday, announcing four-star prospect Chris Lockett Jr. has signed with the Broncos.

Lockett Jr., a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard, is considered in the No. 1 basketball recruit in Louisiana by 247Sports and On3. The two recruiting outlets list Lockett Jr. as a three-star prospect, while ESPN gives him a four-star rating.

"Chris is a big, strong, versatile guard with a mature game," Head Coach Leon Rice said. "He can do a variety of things on the court, but his best quality is his will to win – Chris is a winner. He is a great young man, and his versatility and size are going to be great fits for this program."

Lockett Jr. hails from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. As a junior, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game, as Isidore went 28-5 on its way to a LHSAA Division III state title.

Randy Livingston is Lockett Jr.'s coach at Isidore Newman. Livingston won a championship and NBA D-League MVP with the Idaho Stampede in 2007.

Through 70 career varsity games, Lockett Jr. has averaged 15.4 points per game. He is often considered a top-100 prospect in the nation and one of the country's best guards.

#BOOM💥#BoiseState lands a commitment from former 5-star prospect Chris Lockett, Jr.



Kid once held offers from #Baylor, #Kansas, #LSU and more.



(Now let’s just hope that re-release those Shattered Backboard 1s again!) https://t.co/3Mnwcbjg6J — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) November 17, 2022

Last week, Boise State inked a National Letter of Intent from Andrew Meadow, a prospect out of Santa Clarita, California, rated as a three-star prospect on 247Sports.

Meadow is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from West Ranch High School. As a junior, Meadow averaged 21 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on his way to Foothill League MVP.

"We're so excited with the great addition of Andrew Meadow," Rice said. "He is a high character person, and he was one of the most versatile basketball players we saw in the last year. He's a tremendous fit for our culture and Andrew comes to Boise with huge upset. We're so excited to have him join our program."

