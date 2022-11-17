Top basketball recruit in Louisiana signs with Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State men's basketball closed out the November signing period in style Thursday, announcing four-star prospect Chris Lockett Jr. has signed with the Broncos.
Lockett Jr., a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard, is considered in the No. 1 basketball recruit in Louisiana by 247Sports and On3. The two recruiting outlets list Lockett Jr. as a three-star prospect, while ESPN gives him a four-star rating.
"Chris is a big, strong, versatile guard with a mature game," Head Coach Leon Rice said. "He can do a variety of things on the court, but his best quality is his will to win – Chris is a winner. He is a great young man, and his versatility and size are going to be great fits for this program."
Lockett Jr. hails from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. As a junior, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game, as Isidore went 28-5 on its way to a LHSAA Division III state title.
Randy Livingston is Lockett Jr.'s coach at Isidore Newman. Livingston won a championship and NBA D-League MVP with the Idaho Stampede in 2007.
Through 70 career varsity games, Lockett Jr. has averaged 15.4 points per game. He is often considered a top-100 prospect in the nation and one of the country's best guards.
Last week, Boise State inked a National Letter of Intent from Andrew Meadow, a prospect out of Santa Clarita, California, rated as a three-star prospect on 247Sports.
Meadow is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from West Ranch High School. As a junior, Meadow averaged 21 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on his way to Foothill League MVP.
"We're so excited with the great addition of Andrew Meadow," Rice said. "He is a high character person, and he was one of the most versatile basketball players we saw in the last year. He's a tremendous fit for our culture and Andrew comes to Boise with huge upset. We're so excited to have him join our program."
Watch more Boise State Basketball:
See all of our Boise State basketball coverage in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.