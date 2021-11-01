Former Bishop Kelly star Cody Hawkins promoted to offensive coordinator at UC Davis

Cody will coach under his father, UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins.

DAVIS, Calif. — Former Bishop Kelly star Cody Hawkins was promoted to offensive coordinator at UC Davis, announced head coach Dan Hawkins on Monday.

Hawkins, 32, joined his father's staff in Davis when the elder-Hawkins returned to lead his alma mater in 2017.

The younger Hawkins has worked specifically with Aggie wide receiver unit since his arrival, and in 2018 he had the added responsibility of the assistant director of football operations and recruiting added to his title.

Hawkins went 40-0 during his prep career at Bishop Kelly. He was named the Idaho Football Gatorade Player of the Year following his junior and senior seasons.

Hawkins then went on to play for his father at the University of Colorado from 2007-10. He threw for 7,731 yards and 63 touchdowns and a four-year contributor for the Buffaloes.

The promotion comes following the departure of former Aggie offensive coordinator Tim Plough. Sources told KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust that Plough has accepted an offer to become the next offensive coordinator at Boise State.

In case you missed it last night, sources tell us former UC Davis OC Tim Plough will be the next offensive coordinator at #BoiseState.



Plough’s offense produced the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2 of his 3 seasons as the Aggies play-caller.https://t.co/wS8JciWzSW — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 11, 2021