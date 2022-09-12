Cody Hawkins introduced as Idaho State football head coach

Cody will coach against his dad, Dan Hawkins, in the Big Sky Conference.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Cody Hawkins has been named the new head coach of the Idaho State football program.

The Idaho native and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback spent the past six seasons at UC Davis, the last three seasons as offensive coordinator, coaching in the Big Sky Conference under his father, former CU head coach Dan Hawkins.

"I could not be more excited to help Pauline and President Satterlee create an amazing student-athlete experience here at Idaho State," Hawkins said. "Growing up in this great state, I have watched the Bengals for as long as I can remember. I have been in Holt Arena when it was rocking, and I look forward to building a program the Idaho State community, alumni, and fans are proud of."

Hawkins played high school football at Bishop Kelly in Boise, where he went 40-0 as a starter and led the school to back-to-back state championships in 2004 and 2005. Hawkins was named the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year in 2005.

After redshirting at CU in 2006, Hawkins won the starting quarterback role in 2007 and continued to play through the 2010 season.

Hawkins established many passing records in his CU Buffaloes career, most including attempts (1,214), completions (667), yards (7,409), touchdown passes (60) and interceptions (41).

We are excited to welcome Cody Hawkins back to the Gem State as the next Head Coach of Idaho State Football!#RoarTogether pic.twitter.com/KB18M89HJW — Idaho State Football (@IdahoStateFB) December 9, 2022

