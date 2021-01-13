Live at Noon: New Boise State coordinators Danielson and Plough to speak to Bronco Nation for the first time

Boise State's newest offensive and defensive coordinators will speak publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — It took 18 days for Boise State University to find former football coach Bryan Harsin's replacement after he left for Auburn, but it has only taken a few days for new head coach Andy Avalos to assemble his coaching staff.

At noon on Wednesday, Bronco Nation will formally meet new defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Tim Plough during a press conference with local sports media.

The press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

UC Davis' offensive has been nothing short of prolific since Plough returned to his alma mater four years ago. In 2017, UC Davis threw for 348.3 yards per game, third-most in the FCS, and threw for the third most in 2018 and sixth most in FCS in 2019.

Spencer Danielson has been on the Broncos' coaching staff since 2017 when he joined as a graduate assistant and coached the defensive line. The 32-year-old has coached linebackers for the last two seasons.

The 32-year-old also declined an offer to join Harsin's staff to stay in Boise, according to multiple sources.

Avalos was the Broncos' defensive coordinator for five years before going to Oregon for the same position for the last two years. This is the 39-year-old's first head coach position.

"This is a dream come true, and a very humbling opportunity for myself and my family to be back on this program," Avalos said in the university's announcement. "I'm excited to get back around the players I have missed the last two years, and to provide an elite experience for all the young men in the Boise State football program."