Sources: Andy Avalos to become Boise State's next head coach

The former Bronco linebacker and assistant coach is leaving the Oregon Ducks to become Boise State's next head football coach.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is from Thursday, Jan. 7 when Boise State athletic director flew across the Northwest to interview Andy Avalos and Jeff Choate.

After 17 days since Bryan Harsin bolted Boise State to become the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers, the Broncos finally have a new head coach, according to multiple sources - Andy Avalos.

The former All-WAC linebacker is returning to Boise State to become the university's head football coach, sources say.

Avalos spent the last two seasons as the Oregon Duck's defensive coordinator, where he turned the Duck's defense around from 49th in the country in 2018 to ninth in 2019.

Before joining the Ducks' staff in February of 2019, Avalos was Boise State's defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2019 and was the Broncos' defensive line and linebackers coach since he joined the staff in 2012.

Avalos played linebacker for Boise State from 2001 to 2004 and he racked up 365 career tackles, fourth in school history. He earned All-WAC honors as an outside linebacker during his junior and senior seasons.

Before Friday's announcement, new athletic director Jeramiah Dickey flew to Bozeman, Mont. and Eugene, Ore. on Thursday to meet with Montana State head coach and former Boise State coach Jeff Choate and with Avalos.

Dickey and senior associate athletic director Bob Carney were on the ground for approximately six hours in Eugene, according to FlightAware.com, before completing their day with a flight back to Boise.

Their flight back to Boise landed just after 9:45 p.m. MST. Both Dickey and Carney were seen leaving the airport parking lot alone in separate vehicles.

Before the university announced Avalos's hire, Jeff Choate tweeted out that while he's appreciative to have talked with the school, he is thankful to be Montana State's head coach.

"God is good. I’m so thankful for all the love and support I’ve received over the past several weeks. While I’m appreciative to have had the opportunity to engage with Boise State, I’m thankful to be the head coach at Montana State University. #UnfinishedBusiness," he tweeted just after 4:30 Friday.