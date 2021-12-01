Boise State assistant coach Spencer Danielson promoted to defensive coordinator under head coach Andy Avalos

Danielson is filling the defensive coordinator vacancy after former DC Jeff Schmedding left the Broncos to join Harsin's staff in Auburn.

BOISE, Idaho — New Boise State head coach Andy Avalos is staying within the Broncos' program to find the team's newest defensive coordinator.

On Tuesday, Avalos announced on Twitter that Spencer Danielson will be the Broncos' next defensive coordinator.

Danielson joined the Broncos' coaching staff in 2017 as a graduate assistant and spent the next two seasons coaching the STUD position and was the defensive line coach last season.

When former head coach Bryan Harsin left for Auburn, Danielson was named the interim head coach until the eventual hiring of Avalos.

Danielson is filling the defensive coordinator vacancy after Jeff Schmedding and offensive line coach Brad Bedell left the Broncos to join Harsin's staff in Auburn.

The 32-year-old also declined an offer to join Harsin's staff to stay in Boise, according to multiple sources.

With the official announcement of Danielson's promotion, first-year head coach Andy Avalos seems to have filled in his top two staffing needs.

During his first year at UC Davis in 2017, their offense threw for 348.3 yards per game, third-most in the FCS. The Aggies' offensive aerial attack remained consistent under Plough, ranking third in passing the following year (322.8) and sixth (309.2) in 2019.

In those three years, UC Davis' offensive performance was highlighted by its wide receiver earning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2017 and its quarterback winning it in 2019.

The FCS moved its football season from Fall 2020 to Spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.