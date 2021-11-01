Sources: Avalos to hire Tim Plough as offensive coordinator at Boise State

Former UC Davis offensive coordinator Tim Plough is widely regarded as a bright young offensive mastermind in the coaching industry.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team will usher in a new era with a new offensive coordinator.

First-year head coach Andy Avalos will bring former UC Davis offensive coordinator Tim Plough to Boise to run the Broncos offense, according to multiple sources.

Plough is widely regarded as a bright young offensive mastermind in the coaching industry. He was even recognized as one of the top coaches under 35 years old by the American Football Coaches Association in 2018.

BREAKING: I can confirm that UC Davis OC Tim Plough will be the next OC at #BoiseState, according to sources.



His led some extremely productive Aggie offenses.



First reported by @PeteThamel.



(📸 UC Davis) pic.twitter.com/ZWIPRzXr1t — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 11, 2021

The Aggie offensive has been nothing short of prolific since Plough returned to his alma mater four years ago. In his first season as the play-caller in 2017, UC Davis threw for 348.3 yards per game, third-most in the FCS. That was just the beginning, because the Aggies ranked third in passing the following year (322.8) and sixth (309.2) in 2019.

On top of that, two of the last three players to claim Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year honors benefited from Plough's system.

Wide receiver Keelan Doss won the award in 2017. He finished the regular season No. 1 in the FCS in receiving yards (1,499), receiving yards per game (136.3) and receptions per game (10.5).

The following season, the man responsible for getting Doss the ball claimed the league’s top offensive honor. Quarterback Jack Meier led the Big Sky in every single major passing category, including completions (364), attempts (557), passing yards (3,931) and touchdown(34).

Meier experienced a slight dip in production the following season as a senior, but he still led the league in completions (322), attempts (492) and ranked third in both passing yards (3,563) and touchdown tosses (28).

You ready to watch #BoiseState chuck the rock?



UC Davis passing attempts per game over the last three seasons...



• 2019: 42.5

• 2018: 45.0

• 2017: 42.9



(📸 UC Davis) pic.twitter.com/VskrUtsJ7R — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 11, 2021

Plough played at UC Davis from 2004-07. As a senior he passed for 1,355 yards and 11 touchdowns. Upon graduation, Plough immediately joined the Aggies coaching staff as a student assistant in 2008. Just one year later he was elevated to a full-time position, serving as the quarterbacks coach.

He then left to coach wide receivers at Northern Arizona in 2013. After two seasons in that role, he was promoted to offensive coordinator. The Lumberjacks ranked 11th in the FCS in total offense in 2015 (470.7) and 9th in 2016 (475.5).

Plough is connected to a number of well-known coaches in the Treasure Valley. The most obvious is his ties to former Boise State head coach Dan Hawkins, who is now the head coach at UC Davis.

Prior to Hawkins' arrival, Plough was also an assistant coach on the staff at UC Davis when current College of Idaho head football coach Mike Moroski was with the Aggies.

Then there is the Chris Petersen connection. During his tenure at the University of Washington, the Huskies coaching staff made a trip to UC Davis to study the Aggie offense. Petersen and company then reciprocated by hosting Plough for two weeks in Seattle. Plough worked with Petersen to help the staff analyze and improve the Husky offense.

Plough has passed on numerous FBS and FCS coaching opportunities over the last couple of years, according to a source.

They had six guys with 30+ catches last year.



"RB1" had a team-high 57.



McNichols had 51 grabs as a sophomore and 37 as a junior.



George Holani could be a lot of fun to watch in Plough's offense. https://t.co/gIzP9mqhBV — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 11, 2021

Boise State had not yet announced the hiring of Plough as of Monday morning.

Previous Boise State Offensive Coordinators (Last 20 Years):

Tim Plough, 2021-Current

Eric Kiesau, 2020*

Zak Hill, 2016-19

Eliah Drinkwitz, 2015

Mike Sanford, 2014

Robert Prince, 2012-13

Brent Pease, 2011

Bryan Harsin, 2006-10

Chris Petersen, 2001-05

*Served as co-offensive coordinator in 2019