Live Sunday at noon: Boise State introduces Andy Avalos as the Broncos' next head coach

After what felt like a lifetime, Boise State finally has a new head coach.

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time in seven years, Boise State has a new head football coach. On Saturday, the university announced former Boise State linebacker and defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will be the football program's 11th head coach in history.

Boise State will formally introduce Avalos as the Broncos' new head coach during a press conference at noon on Sunday. The press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

For the last two seasons, Avalos has helped lead the Oregon Duck's turnaround. The Ducks won back-to-back PAC-12 Conference Championships, thanks in large part to Avalos improving the defense's play.

Before joining the Ducks' staff in early 2019, Avalos was Boise State's defensive coordinator and coached defensive line and linebackers before.

"This is a dream come true, and a very humbling opportunity for myself and my family to be back on this program," Avalos said in the university's announcement. "I'm excited to get back around the players I have missed the last two years, and to provide an elite experience for all the young men in the Boise State football program."

Boise State took 18 days to find Bryan Harsin's replacement but Avalos was quickly one of the top candidates when Harsin left the Broncos to become the 28th head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

Harsin was introduced as Auburn's new head coach in a Christmas Eve press conference.

This is Avalos' first head coach position and the third FBS school he has worked at. He worked under former-Boise State coach Dan Hawkins at Colorado from 2006-2008 before working at Sacramento State in 2011 and Nebraska-Kearney in 2009-2010.

The former All-WAC linebacker joined Boise State staff in 2012 and was the defensive line and linebackers coach before being the defensive coordinator for five years.

Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp and new Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey will likely introduce Avalos before he makes his opening remarks as head coach and will answer some questions from the news media.

"I am elated to bring Andy Avalos back to Boise State, where he belongs," Dickey said in a statement. "We did our due diligence with this search in a very short period of time, and this was a national search, not just something we were looking at keeping within the family."