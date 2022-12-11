'We'll reminisce when it's time': Koetter duo focused on winning conference title together

For the first time, Dirk Koetter gets to coach his son. While the opportunity at Boise State is special, the father-son duo is focused on "winning a ring" in 2022.

BOISE, Idaho — As Dirk Koetter took over as Boise State's offensive coordinator, it brought a special opportunity. For the first time in his storied and successful coaching career, he got the chance to coach his son Davis.

Imagine being coached up by your dad in college. Is it weird? Is it tough?

Well, according to Davis, it has been pretty much business as usual at Boise State.

"Probably more normal than people would think it is," Davis said. "I mean, it just kind of feels like he's your coach and every once in a while we have a little moment, but it just feels pretty normal."

The former NFL coach rejoined the Broncos' staff as an offensive analyst in July. Now, Dirk is at the helm of Boise State's red-hot offense in the final year of Davis' college football career.

While the opportunity to be together in the blue and orange is certainly special, the father-son duo said they keep it all business, as Boise State chases a Mountain West Championship.

"I mean, me and Davis are really close, but when we're in the room like this, and the guys are there, I see Davis as a face in the crowd," Dirk said. "I try to coach him the same as I'm talking to everybody else. It's been fun for me to be around him. That's one of the reasons I wanted to be involved in my previous role, so that I could be around him, come to practice and be around him his last year."

Although it is his first time actually having his dad as his coach, Davis is very familiar with Dirk's style, getting coached throughout his childhood. Now, Davis is enjoying sharing that experience with his Bronco teammates.

"You get the message pretty quick what he's talking about, but it's fun to see other people get it, because I remember how I used to get it," Davis said. "He praises you when you do the right thing and he let's you know when you don't do the right thing, so you're very clear on where you stand and that's a good feeling as a player, knowing exactly where you stand."

Davis has aspirations to get into coaching after finishing up at Boise State, so you would think the opportunity to see his dad working up close would help him pick up some tips.

"Nope, I don't think he's that good of a coach. Nah, I'm kidding. He has very particular, really good strengths," Davis said. "He's a great communicator, he knows how to play to people's strengths, put people in the right situations and then just the rhythm in the feeling of the game, knowing when to call the right plays. Really clearly sets out roles for people. Everyone's confident in knowing what their role is and I think that's super important in offensive football."

Right now, the Koetters have their goals in front of them, as they chase a Mountain West title. When it is all said and done, they will look back and cherish the time they got to spend wrapping up their coaching and playing careers.

"I try to take it in every now and then, but I'll look back when it's time to look back," Davis said. "I think the better memory is gonna be winning a ring and doing what we need to do, so I try to just focus on my job and I know he focuses on his, and we'll reminisce when it's time."