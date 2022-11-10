Game Day Guide: Boise State vs. Nevada

Boise State travels to the "Biggest Little City in the World" to face off with Mountain West foe Nevada Saturday night. Here is everything Bronco fans need to know.

Boise State looks to bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss to BYU with a reassuring performance against Mountain West rival Nevada Saturday night in the "Biggest Little City in the World."

Saturday's meeting marks the 45th battle between the Broncos and Wolf Pack, the most of any opponent in Boise State history. The regional rivalry dates back to 1971.

Although Boise State and Nevada no longer square off every year – and the matchup does not hold nearly the weight it did 10-15 years ago – this week gives the Broncos an opportunity to rewrite last year's loss on The Blue and the Cougars' recent victory.

The debut year of the Ken Wilson era in Reno has been nothing short of a struggle. The Wolf Pack enter Saturday with just two total wins and an 0-5 record in Mountain West play.

Despite the uphill battle, Nevada is coming off arguably its 'best loss' of 2022. Last week, the Wolf Pack nearly knocked off West Division leader San Jose State (6-2, 4-1 MWC) on the road.

Late in the third quarter, Wilson's squad even led the Spartans 21-7, before San Jose State came alive in the final 15 minutes.

Last week against BYU, Boise State seemed to take a step in the right direction once again offensively, but struggled to defend the Cougars. Before the loss, the Broncos' defense ranked in the top 15 in nearly every statistical category.

Boise State is a bit banged up on the interior defensive line, which caused some pass rush issues on The Blue. However, Nevada ranks No. 126 out of 131 FBS squads in total offense, totaling just 284.1 yards per contest.

During the Broncos' run of four-straight wins, the "three-headed monster" of Taylen Green, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty punished opponents.

After barely reaching 100 ground yards last week, look for Boise State to pound the pigskin against Nevada, who ranks ninth in the Mountain West in rushing defense, allowing more than four yards per carry.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday. Boise State vs. Nevada will be televised on CBS Sports Network.