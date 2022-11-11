Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show at 7 p.m. MT Saturday

Prepare for kickoff with Sports Director Jay Tust on KTVB Channel 7 Saturday, live from the sidelines of Mackay Stadium in Reno at 7 p.m. MT.

BOISE, Idaho — For the 45th time since 1971, Boise State is set to square off with Nevada in a Mountain West showdown Saturday under the lights of Mackay Stadium.

The Broncos ride into Reno as 21-point favorites, looking to jump back into the win column and improve to 6-0 in conference play. The Wolf Pack seek to end a seven-game skid and pick up their first Mountain West victory.

Boise State owns a 30-14 all-time record against Nevada, but the series is nearly split in Reno, favoring the blue and orange 12-11. While the Broncos' have won eight of the last 10 matchups, it is never a cake walk in the "Biggest Little City in the World."

Since 2008, all five battles between the regional rivals in Reno have been decided by seven points or less, including an overtime thriller in 2010. Nevada also defeated Boise State on The Blue last October 41-31.

Far-reaching stats and history aside, popular sportsbooks in Las Vegas favor the Broncos by three touchdowns for good reason.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green is growing at a rapid pace, and Boise State's backfield duo of George Holani and Ashton Jeanty could roll against Nevada's rushing defense that ranks ninth in the Mountain West.

Boise State is a bit banged up on the interior defensive line, which caused some pass rush issues on The Blue against BYU. However, Nevada ranks No. 126 out of 131 FBS squads in total offense, totaling just 284.1 yards per contest.

