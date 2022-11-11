Game Tracker: Boise State battles Nevada

Bronco Nation can follow the score, updates and highlights from Boise State's conference showdown with Nevada Saturday night using KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — The stage is set for Boise State to regather its momentum and move closer to a Mountain West Football Championship Game. The Broncos (6-3, 5-0 MWC) travel to Reno for an 8:30 p.m. MT contest Saturday against conference foe Nevada (2-7, 0-5 MWC).

Saturday's matchup marks Boise State's first trip to Mackay Stadium since 2018 and Ken Wilson's debut meeting with the Broncos since taking over as Nevada head coach in December 2021.

Wilson and Boise State's Andy Avalos are close friends who both returned to their roots to become head coaches. The two were together on the University of Oregon coaching staff for two seasons, with Wilson serving as the Ducks linebackers coach, while Avalos was the Ducks' defensive coordinator.

When the game kicks off, the friendship likely flies out the window, as both Boise State and Nevada need massive performances Saturday – for different reasons.

A win moves Boise State to 6-0 in conference play. The Broncos currently sit atop the Mountain Division, ahead of Wyoming (6-3, 4-1 MWC), who visits Colorado State Saturday.

The Broncos also have an opportunity to blow off some steam from last week's loss to BYU and revenge the 41-31 October 2021 loss to the Wolf Pack on The Blue.

On the other side, Nevada seeks its first Mountain West victory of 2022 and looks to put an end to a seven-game skid. The Wolf Pack's last win came against Texas State Sept. 3.

As the 'Official Station of Bronco Nation,' fans can follow the score, updates and highlights from Saturday's game with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog below. The Game Tracker includes a real-time scoreboard and the latest Twitter updates from Jay Tust and Boise State football from Reno.

Boise State and Nevada kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. MT. Join Sports Director Jay Tust for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Wolf Pack battle.

The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews and updates live from inside Mackay Stadium, getting Bronco Nation prepared for kickoff.

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel, and on the KTVB mobile app.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Saturday's contest.