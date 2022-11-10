x
Friday Night Football

Friday Night Football: Scores from Idaho state playoff semifinals

Oakley punched its ticket to the 1A championship game Thursday. Who will be next? Keep up with Idaho high school football state playoff semifinal scores here.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football state playoffs have reached the semifinal round. Four teams in each classification eye a spot in next week’s winner-take-all championship bouts.

Three Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams earned a spot in the 5A classification’s final four. Rocky Mountain, Rigby and Mountain View each went on the road to pick up state quarterfinal wins, while Meridian defeated Middleton at home.

At the 4A level, Bishop Kelly looks to defend its top-seed status at home against Minico Friday night. The undefeated Knights are the lone SIC team standing in the 4A semifinals, with Skyline and Sandpoint squaring off at Holt Arena.

Oakley kicked off the 1A semis with a 26-18 win over Carey Thursday night at Holt Arena. The Hornets await the winner of Kamiah vs. Grace in the state championship game.

Scroll down to find all semifinal matchups, kickoff times and locations, listed by classification. Following KTVB’s News at 10 p.m. Friday, highlights from Treasure Valley prep games will be added to this article.

Scores will be updated live in this article during this weekend’s action:

5A

Rigby Trojans vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 

  • Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Rocky Mountain

Mountain View Mavericks vs. Meridian Warriors

  • Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Meridian

4A

Sandpoint Bulldogs vs. Skyline Grizzlies

  • Friday at 5:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

Minico Spartans vs. Bishop Kelly Knights

  • Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Bishop Kelly

3A

Weiser Wolverines vs. Homedale Trojans

  • Saturday at 1 p.m. MT - Homedale

Teton Timberwolves vs. Sugar-Salem Diggers

  • Saturday at 4 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

2A

West Side Pirates vs. Bear Lake Bears

  • Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

Aberdeen Tigers vs. Firth Cougars

  • Saturday at 6:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

1A DI

Carey Panthers 18, Oakley Hornets 26

Kamiah Kubs vs. Grace Grizzlies 

  • Saturday at 11 a.m. MT - Holt Arena

1A DII

Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Dietrich Blue Devils

  • Friday at 8:15 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

Castleford Wolves vs. Kendrick Tigers

  • Saturday at 5 p.m. MT - Lewiston

Don't see your score? Feel free to text it directly to KTVB at 208-321-5614 or tag KTVB High School Sports on social media (@KTVBhss).

