Friday Night Football: Scores from Idaho state playoff semifinals

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football state playoffs have reached the semifinal round. Four teams in each classification eye a spot in next week’s winner-take-all championship bouts.
Three Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams earned a spot in the 5A classification’s final four. Rocky Mountain, Rigby and Mountain View each went on the road to pick up state quarterfinal wins, while Meridian defeated Middleton at home.
At the 4A level, Bishop Kelly looks to defend its top-seed status at home against Minico Friday night. The undefeated Knights are the lone SIC team standing in the 4A semifinals, with Skyline and Sandpoint squaring off at Holt Arena.
Oakley kicked off the 1A semis with a 26-18 win over Carey Thursday night at Holt Arena. The Hornets await the winner of Kamiah vs. Grace in the state championship game.
Scroll down to find all semifinal matchups, kickoff times and locations, listed by classification. Following KTVB’s News at 10 p.m. Friday, highlights from Treasure Valley prep games will be added to this article.
Scores will be updated live in this article during this weekend’s action:
5A
Rigby Trojans vs. Rocky Mountain Grizzlies
- Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Rocky Mountain
Mountain View Mavericks vs. Meridian Warriors
- Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Meridian
4A
Sandpoint Bulldogs vs. Skyline Grizzlies
- Friday at 5:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
Minico Spartans vs. Bishop Kelly Knights
- Friday at 7 p.m. MT - Bishop Kelly
3A
Weiser Wolverines vs. Homedale Trojans
- Saturday at 1 p.m. MT - Homedale
Teton Timberwolves vs. Sugar-Salem Diggers
- Saturday at 4 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
2A
West Side Pirates vs. Bear Lake Bears
- Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
Aberdeen Tigers vs. Firth Cougars
- Saturday at 6:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
1A DI
Carey Panthers 18, Oakley Hornets 26
Kamiah Kubs vs. Grace Grizzlies
- Saturday at 11 a.m. MT - Holt Arena
1A DII
Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Dietrich Blue Devils
- Friday at 8:15 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
Castleford Wolves vs. Kendrick Tigers
- Saturday at 5 p.m. MT - Lewiston
Don't see your score? Feel free to text it directly to KTVB at 208-321-5614 or tag KTVB High School Sports on social media (@KTVBhss).
Watch more Sports:
See all of our sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.