Boise State football lands two 2024 commitments hours apart

Andy Avalos and the Broncos are celebrating Friday after landing commitments from a pair of three-star prospects out of California and Arizona.

BOISE, Idaho — Early Friday morning, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos posted his recruiting bat signal on Twitter with two eye emojis, grabbing the attention of Bronco Nation with speculation of two new verbal commitments.

Sure enough, Avalos and Co. have added to the 2024 recruiting class with two new hard commits, bringing the list to three. On Friday, the Broncos landed California defensive back Travis Anderson, and Arizona lineman Eyitayo Omotinugbon.

Anderson – a 6-foot, 175-pound athlete at Mission Viejo High School – took to Twitter to announce his commitment after visiting Boise earlier this week. The newest Bronco used Boise State's 2024 class' slogan in his post, writing "BLEED BLUE."

247Sports tabs Anderson as a three-star prospect and ranks him as the No. 218 recruit in California for his respective class. Anderson took recruiting visits to Mountain West foes Utah State and Fresno State this spring.

The defensive back earned offers from the Bulldogs, UNLV, Columbia, Dartmouth and Pennsylvania, according to his 247 recruiting profile.

Two hours earlier, Omotinugbon announced his commitment to Boise State on social media, giving the Broncos their second two-way lineman in the 2024 class.

While Omotinugbon lists himself as both an offensive lineman and defensive lineman on Twitter, he is expected to play on offense. The big man is listed as an interior offensive line on 247Sports. Hayden Hanks, the Broncos' first verbal in the 2024 class out of Montana, will play defensive line at the next level.

The Queen Creek High School (Arizona) product is 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, and rated a three-star prospect. 247 ranks Omotinugbon as the No. 45 player in his class in Arizona.

Omotinugbon took an unofficial visit to Boise State earlier this week, before selecting the blue and orange over Air Force, Northern Arizona, Columbia and Cornell.

With back-to-back commitments Friday morning, it makes sense why Avalos started the day with "good morning, Bronco Nation" and a pair of teaser emojis.