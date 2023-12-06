Phil Steele selects 15 Broncos to preseason All-Mountain West teams

Boise State led all squads with 15 players on Phil Steele's All-MW teams. Taylen Green, George Holani, Cade Beresford and DJ Schramm landed on the first team.

BOISE, Idaho — A league-leading 15 Boise State football players landed on Phil Steele's 2023 preseason All-Mountain West teams, the publication announced Monday. The Broncos were well represented, with selections at 13 different positions, including special teams.

Boise State stole the show in the backfield on the publication's first team, with 2022 Mountain West Freshman of the Year Taylen Green and standout running back George Holani leading the way.

Holani rushed for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns, while averaging 5.2 yards per carry last fall. He added 151 yards and three touchdowns on 24 receptions. Green started in 10 games during the 2022 season, turning heads with 2,042 passing yards, 586 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns.

Phil Steele also selected offensive tackle Cade Beresford and linebacker DJ Schramm to his All-Mountain West First Team. Last month, Athlon Sports included Holani, Beresford, Schramm and sophomore running back Ashton Jeanty on its all-conference first team. Surprisingly, Phil Steele did not include Jeanty on one of his four preseason teams.

Four Broncos also appeared on the publication's All-Mountain West Second Team this week, including three offensive selections. Wide receivers Eric McAlister and Stefan Cobbs represented the Broncos, alongside offensive guard Ben Dooley.

Cobbs ranked third on the team with 396 receiving yards in 2022, behind Latrell Caples (549) and Billy Bowens (462). McAlister appeared in 13 games during his redshirt-freshman campaign, posting 259 yards and four touchdowns on 11 grabs.

Rocky Mountain High School alum and three-time all-conference kicker Jonah Dalmas also landed on Phil Steele's second team. Dalmas has earned preseason All-American nods from Athlon Sports and the Walter Camp Foundation this offseason.

The Meridian native ranks second in Boise State history with 54 field goals made, 13 behind Kyle Brotzman (57).

Broncos selected to Phil Steele's 2023 preseason All-Mountain West Third Team includes tight end Riley Smith, offensive guard Garrett Curran, defensive end Demitri Washington, kick returner Cole Wright and long snapper Mason Hutton. Holani was also tabbed third-team punt returner by the publication.

Curran, Smith and Washington were three of eight Boise State players who elected to use an additional COVID-year of eligibility and return for the 2023 campaign.

Boise State was represented across all five special teams spots, with punter James Ferguson-Reynolds landing on Phil Steele's All-Mountain West Fourth team.

The Broncos begin the 2023 season against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Seattle. The contest kicks off at 1:30 p.m. MT and will air on ABC.