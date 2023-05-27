Boise State's first commit in 2024 class brings 8-man past from Montana

Hayden Hanks, Boise State's first commitment in the 2024 class, hails from a town of roughly 1,4000 in Montana and has a legacy in the 8-man football world.

BOISE, Idaho — While Boise State football is less than 100 days from kicking off its 2023 campaign in Seattle, the Broncos have already landed a recruit for the following year.

On Thursday, defensive lineman Hayden Hanks became Boise State's first commitment for the 2024 class. The three-star prospect comes from Thompson Falls, Montana, a town of about 1,400 people on the west side of the state.

The soon-to-be senior plays offensive tackle and defensive end for Thompson Falls. He told KTVB playing both ways helped him improve mentally between the white lines.

Prior to this year, the Blue Hawks competed in 8-man football, before jumping up to a 11-man program. A small-town standout with an 8-man past – sounds familiar to Bronco Nation.

Hanks said knowing Bronco great and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch made waves on The Blue following his career in Riggins gives the two a "connection" and shows 8-man athletes can "ball out."

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive line commit has received offers from Montana and Montana State, along with Boise State. 247Sports ranks Hanks as the No. 2 prospect in Montana.

Hanks said Boise State was his favorite "bigger team" growing up in Thompson Falls, and he watched the Broncos throughout his childhood. However, his visit to the City of Trees is what sealed his commitment.

"When I came up there for my visit, the coaches – how they loved on me kind of – showed how much they wanted me," Hanks said. "It's been very exciting. I've wanted to play college football since I was in sixth grade, and just that it's finally happening is crazy."