Boise State men's basketball announces foreign summer tour in Canada

The Broncos will compete in three exhibition games in Canada between July 29 and Aug. 4. The foreign summer tour is Boise State's first since 2016.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team will head north later this summer for three exhibition contests in Canada, the program announced Friday. The trip marks the Broncos' first foreign tour since playing in Costa Rica in 2016.

Boise State will compete internationally between July 29 and Aug. 4, while enjoying cultural experiences and events as a team. The NCAA allows teams to participate in a foreign tour once every four years.

The Costa Rica trip prior to the 2016-2017 campaign is the Broncos' lone international tour under head coach Leon Rice since he took over the program in March 2010.

As an added benefit, teams are permitted 10 practices prior to a foreign trip under NCAA rules. The Broncos are expected to begin practicing in mid-July, according to Boise State Athletics.

Dates, locations and opponents for Boise State's three exhibition games are included below:

July 31 vs. Trinity Western University (Vancouver)

Aug. 1 vs. University of the Fraser Valley (Vancouver)

Aug. 3 vs. Thompson Rivers College (Kamloops, Canada)

Rice spoke highly of the summer trip, noting the opportunity for this year's roster to mesh, experience international competition and compete prior to regular offseason activities.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our team," Rice said. "With the experience we have coming back from last year's team along with our newcomers who can make an immediate impact, it will be so beneficial for our team to hit the ground running before the fall. This is a great way for the players to acclimate to one another while gaining international experience."

Boise State is riding back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since the 1993-1994 campaign. Last year's squad finished 24-10 overall and 13-5 in Mountain West play, while adding to its home-court advantage with a 14-1 record inside ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos return one of the top players in the Mountain West in Tyson Degenhart, along with fifth-year senior Max Rice, who earned All-Mountain West Second Team (coaches) and Third Team (media) honors. Fellow starter Chibuzo Agbo is also back in Boise after averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.

Boise State has seven newcomers heading to the City of Trees, including transfers Cam Martin (Kansas), Roddie Anderson (UC San Diego) and O'Mar Stanley (St. John's). The Broncos also landed four high school products in Alex Martin, Andrew Meadow, Emmanuel Ugbo and Chris Lockett.

"The ability to offer a foreign tour is an incredible component of the student-athlete experience we strive to create at Boise State," Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. "We're in full support of the benefits this trip can provide Coach Rice and his program, and I am grateful for the support Bronco Nation has provided over the years to create opportunities like this."

Watch more Boise State Basketball: