TuSTATS: Degenhart has Kellen-like qualities

#TuSTATS: It's time for people outside of Boise to start talking about Tyson Degenhart.

BOISE, Idaho — Where have we seen this story before at Boise State?

A kid from eastern Washington, bursting on to the scene as a sophomore, who rarely turns the ball over, and is the leading and most-efficient scorer on a first-place team.

Oh, and apparently, he's pretty good with his left hand too.

I know Kellen Moore comparisons are polarizing in this town, often unfair or unnecessary, but at the end of the day, it really comes down to winning, something Degenhart has done.

Since Degenhart stepped into the starting lineup in the seventh game of this true freshman season, the Broncos have gone 42-10 overall, and 26-5 against Mountain West teams. Along the way, they have won the conference tournament and regular season championship, and – as I mentioned – currently sit atop the league standings.

NEW YEAR, NEW ME

Ever since the calendar flipped to 2023, Degenhart has been one of the most-efficiency players in the country.

In that span, he is averaging 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Also, his shooting percentage (63.6) nearly matches Moore’s completion percentage (64.3) as a sophomore.

Degenhart scored in double-figures and shot at least 50% from the field in seven games in January, tied for the fourth most such performances in the NCAA.

Furthermore, 372 different players attempted at least 90 shots in the month of January. Amongst that group, Degenhart ranks No. 1 in the country in two-point field goal percentage (71.1) and No. 2 in overall field goal percentage.

TURNING OVER THE CALENDAR, NOT THE BALL

There were 303 players in the NCAA that played at least 275 minutes during January, including Degenhart. Amongst that group, only four people turned the ball over less than Degenhart, who gave it away just five times 324 minutes of action.

He also posted five individual stat lines where he played at least 30 minutes in a game without having a single turnover. That’s the most in a season in the Leon Rice Era.

Let me reiterate, Degenhart did something in a nine-game stretch in January that no other Bronco has accomplished over an entire season since Rice was hired in 2010.

ONE OF A KIND

Speaking of unique stat lines, Degenhart is shooting 51.8% overall and 38.1% from three. He is the only Bronco with more than five career starts in the Rice Era to shoot over 50% from the field and 35% from three.

Considering he is only a sophomore, you can better that is Moore where that came from.

