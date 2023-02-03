Boise State plays San Diego State Friday for top spot in Mountain West men's standings

The Broncos and Aztecs have identical conference records going into their first meeting of the season.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos visit the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs Friday night in a matchup of the top two men's basketball teams in the Mountain West conference standings.

The game, set for 7 p.m. MST in San Diego, is the two teams' first meeting of the 2022-23 season. Boise State (18-5 overall, 8-2 MWC) has won its last three games, most recently Tuesday night at Air Force, while SDSU (17-5 overall, 8-2 MWC) is looking to bounce back from Tuesday night's loss to Nevada. The Aztecs are 11-1 in home games so far this season.

Friday's game will be televised on FS1, available on cable, satellite and live TV streaming services, and broadcast on radio by KBOI 670 AM.

San Diego State is in the AP Top 25, while Boise State is knocking on the door. The Aztecs are ranked 22nd in the poll that came out Monday; the Broncos received 31 votes. However, Boise State is the top Mountain West team in the NET rankings, at number 20 based on games played through Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Broncos will be looking for another big game from Max Rice and Tyson Degenhart.

Rice scored 22 points Tuesday in Boise State's 59-52 win against the Air Force Falcons. He's averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers per game, and is shooting 43.1% from 3-point range. Degenhart is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the Broncos' last 10 games.

Top performers for San Diego State include Matt Bradley, who's scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4 rebounds. Lamont Butler is averaging 9.8 points and 2 rebounds over the last 10 games. As a team, San Diego State is third in the MW in 3-point percentage, hitting 36.2% from downtown.

