Boise State softball picked to win Mountain West in preseason poll

Boise State was picked as the Mountain West Conference favorite in Thursday's preseason coaches' poll. The Broncos tied a school record with 40 wins last spring.

BOISE, Idaho — In just over a week, the Boise State softball team returns to the diamond with an opportunity to build off last year's record-tying 40-win season. The Broncos narrowly missed the NCAA Regional last spring and their potential is generating attention.

On Thursday, five of nine head coaches from the Mountain West Conference picked Boise State as the 2023 preseason favorite.

The Broncos received 61 votes, topping San Diego State as the pick to win the upcoming regular season. The Aztecs tallied the other four first-place votes, totaling 60 points.

Boise State welcomes back 12 letterwinners, six position starters and a pitcher from last year's squad that ended the season on a 12-game winning streak. The Broncos went 40-10 overall and 19-5 in Mountain West play last spring.

Three 2022 All-Mountain West honorees in Alycia Flores (OF), Eliyah Flores (IF) and Kelsey Hall (IF) headline Boise State's list of returners.

The Broncos' 19 conference wins and 74 home runs both set school records. San Diego State captured the Mountain West throne in 2022 after going 39-16 and 20-4 in conference games.

UNLV and Colorado State were picked to finish third and fourth respectively in Thursday's preseason coaches' poll. Fresno State, Nevada and San Jose State each received 25 points for a three-way tie for preseason fifth place.

The full 2023 Mountain West Softball Preseason Coaches' Poll is shown below:

Boise State begins the season with five-straight tournaments and 19 road games. The Broncos compete in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 10 - Feb. 12 to begin the 2023 campaign.

Action gets underway Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m. against Georgia. Other teams competing in the Black & Gold Tournament includes UCF, UMASS and Ohio State.

Boise State's home opening weekend is set for March 11-12, as the Broncos welcome Portland State to Dona Larsen Park.

The Broncos' entire 2023 softball schedule is shown below:

