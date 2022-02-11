Chibuzo Agbo 'very thankful' for new opportunity with Boise State

Following Boise State's exhibition game Tuesday, the Texas Tech transfer said, "I've been waiting, praying for this opportunity, this specific day right here."

BOISE, Idaho — Basketball season officially tipped of Tuesday in the City of Trees, as Boise State men's basketball defeated the Carroll College Saints 76-58 in an exhibition game.

Sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart led the way with 19 points in the tune-up contest. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 14 more points, as did the newcomer Chibuzo Agbo.

Agbo – a 6-foot-7, 223-pound guard out of San Diego – hardly played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the last two seasons. Agbo signed his scholarship agreement with Boise State back on April 28.

Tuesday's tip off marked the start of a new era for Agbo under Boise State head coach Leon Rice. A new school and program means a new role, and that role means a lot more minutes.

While the 18-point victory does not county for Broncos' record and may mean very little, do not tell that to Agbo, who has envisioned a fresh start in the blue and orange "for a long time."

"I been waiting for it for a long time. You know, earlier in the day I was just sitting, thinking about last year, how I've been waiting, praying for this opportunity, this specific day right here," Agbo said. "So, I was very thankful for it. I think the goal is to win the Mountain West again like last year. I'm not really worried about, you know, the other personal accolades."

