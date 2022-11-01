Friday Night Football: Scores from Idaho state playoff quarterfinals

Check out final scores and highlights from the Idaho high school football state playoff quarterfinals. Seven more games are on deck for Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — After a loaded play-in schedule, just eight teams remained in each classification as the Idaho high school football state playoffs reached the quarterfinals Friday night.

At the 5A level, three Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams punched their ticket to the state semifinals Friday, setting up an intraconference clash next week.

Scroll down to find 5A-1A DII final scores, Saturday's schedule and highlights from Friday games in the Treasure Valley. For updated brackets, click here.

Scores will be updated live during Friday Night Football action below. Winners will appear in bold when games go final.

5A

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 22, Post Falls Trojans 0

Rigby Trojans 37, Eagle Mustangs 6

Middleton Vikings 6, Meridian Warriors 18

Mountain View Mavericks 30, Highland Rams 24

4A

Pocatello Thunder 7, Bishop Kelly Knights 28

Blackfoot Broncos 13, Minico Spartans 28

Shelley Russets 14, Sandpoint Bulldogs 49

Twin Falls Bruins vs. Skyline Grizzlies

Saturday at 4 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

3A

Fruitland Grizzlies 21, Sugar-Salem Diggers 48

South Fremont Cougars 13, Homedale Trojans 42

Buhl Indians 32, Teton Timberwolves 53

Bonners Ferry Badgers vs. Weiser Wolverines

Saturday at 1 p.m. MT - Weiser High School

2A

Aberdeen Tigers 34, Melba Mustangs 30

Kellogg Wildcats 20, Bear Lake Bears 46

North Fremont Huskies 0, Firth Cougars 33

West Side Pirates vs. Declo Hornets

Saturday at 11 a.m. MT - Holt Arena

1A DI

Carey Panthers 46, Notus Pirates 16

Lighthouse Christian Lions 0, Oakley Hornets 48

Butte County Pirates 12, Kamiah Kubs 16

Raft River Trojans vs. Grace Grizzlies

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

1A DII

Castleford Wolves 6, Council Lumberjacks 0

Camas County Mushers vs. Kendrick Tigers

Saturday at 3 p.m. MT - Lewiston High School

Dietrich Blue Devils vs. Rockland Bulldogs

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena

Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Mullan Tigers

Saturday at 2 p.m. MT - Mullan High School

Don't see your score? Feel free to text it directly to KTVB at 208-321-5614. You can also send in pictures and videos from your games, we may show them on air and/or online.

