Friday Night Football: Scores from Idaho state playoff quarterfinals

BOISE, Idaho — After a loaded play-in schedule, just eight teams remained in each classification as the Idaho high school football state playoffs reached the quarterfinals Friday night.
At the 5A level, three Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams punched their ticket to the state semifinals Friday, setting up an intraconference clash next week.
Scroll down to find 5A-1A DII final scores, Saturday's schedule and highlights from Friday games in the Treasure Valley. For updated brackets, click here.
Scores will be updated live during Friday Night Football action below. Winners will appear in bold when games go final.
5A
Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 22, Post Falls Trojans 0
Rigby Trojans 37, Eagle Mustangs 6
Middleton Vikings 6, Meridian Warriors 18
Mountain View Mavericks 30, Highland Rams 24
4A
Pocatello Thunder 7, Bishop Kelly Knights 28
Blackfoot Broncos 13, Minico Spartans 28
Shelley Russets 14, Sandpoint Bulldogs 49
Twin Falls Bruins vs. Skyline Grizzlies
- Saturday at 4 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
3A
Fruitland Grizzlies 21, Sugar-Salem Diggers 48
South Fremont Cougars 13, Homedale Trojans 42
Buhl Indians 32, Teton Timberwolves 53
Bonners Ferry Badgers vs. Weiser Wolverines
- Saturday at 1 p.m. MT - Weiser High School
2A
Aberdeen Tigers 34, Melba Mustangs 30
Kellogg Wildcats 20, Bear Lake Bears 46
North Fremont Huskies 0, Firth Cougars 33
West Side Pirates vs. Declo Hornets
- Saturday at 11 a.m. MT - Holt Arena
1A DI
Carey Panthers 46, Notus Pirates 16
Lighthouse Christian Lions 0, Oakley Hornets 48
Butte County Pirates 12, Kamiah Kubs 16
Raft River Trojans vs. Grace Grizzlies
- Saturday at 6:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
1A DII
Castleford Wolves 6, Council Lumberjacks 0
Camas County Mushers vs. Kendrick Tigers
- Saturday at 3 p.m. MT - Lewiston High School
Dietrich Blue Devils vs. Rockland Bulldogs
- Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT - Holt Arena
Garden Valley Wolverines vs. Mullan Tigers
- Saturday at 2 p.m. MT - Mullan High School
