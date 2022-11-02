Game Day Guide: Boise State faces BYU on The Blue

Example video title will go here for this video

Boise State looks to cap off the rivalry series with a statement win on The Blue Saturday before BYU heads to the Big 12. Here's Bronco Nation's guide to the game.

Boise State vs. BYU could wind up on Fox Sports 1, if Game 7 of the MLB World Series is not necessary. For now, the game will be televised on FS2. To find more information on ways to watch the game and a Fan Guide, scroll down.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT Saturday on Fox Sports 2. Fans are asked to 'Wear Black' inside Albertsons Stadium.

While the offensive production has taken the blue and orange to new heights in recent weeks, Boise State's defense has been as solid as they come in 2022, ranking No. 2 in the FBS in total defense, allowing just 232.2 yards per game.

Since it's forgetful 27-10 loss at UTEP, followed by a handful of offensive changes, Boise State has rattled off four-straight wins amid a brutal Mountain West stretch.

Stikae's squad defeated Mountain West foes Wyoming and Utah State in back-to-back weeks before the four-game losing skid. Two of the four recent losses were to Notre Dame in Las Vegas and Arkansas in Provo.

While the Cougars' last two losses are eye opening, Avalos is right – BYU's 2022 schedule has been nothing short of daunting. BYU knocked off No. 9 Baylor in double overtime Sept. 10, before falling to No. 24 Oregon in Eugene.

"We come off a weekend where we were able to grow in a lot of things and now we got a huge task in front of us, a huge challenge in front of us. The upmost respect for what Kalani [Sitake] has done at BYU and the program he's built," Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said. "They've played a schedule this year, you know, the competition they've played against, the teams are 30-11 and they've played a bunch of ranked teams, beat ranked teams."

Since then, Boise State has rattled off four-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Cougars are losers of four-straight contests, including a 41-14 loss at Liberty and a 27-24 loss in Provo against East Carolina in the last two weeks.

Headlines entering Saturday's battle have changed drastically in favor of the Broncos in the last 30 days. One month ago, Boise State was 2-2, coming off a loss at UTEP. BYU was ranked No. 19 in the nation, with a 4-1 record.

The Broncos and Cougars met in 2003 and 2004, before an eight-year gap. Now, the 2022 matchup marks the 11th-consecutive year the two programs have faced off. BYU is touting this fall as an "independence farewell tour," as the Cougars plan to join the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

For the final time in the series' storied history, Boise State welcomes BYU to Albertsons Stadium for a rivalry battle Saturday at 5 p.m. MT on The Blue.

Fox Sports is also available on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now's PLUS package.

Streaming for Boise State vs. BYU is also available with the FOX SPORTS App. The app is available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Dish Network and DirecTV).

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

Boise State's home conference game will be televised on Fox Sports 2, available on the following channels:

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Saturday's contest.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM , the KTVB YouTube channel , and on the KTVB mobile app.

Once the game kicks off on The Blue, make sure to follow the action with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog . The Game Tracker features a real-time scoreboard and the latest Twitter updates from Tust, Frederick and Boise State football.

The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews and updates live from the sidelines of Albertsons Stadium, getting Bronco Nation prepared for kickoff.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM , KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT. Join Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Cougars matchup.

Popular sportsbooks in Las Vegas agree with ESPN's opening spread. FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET Sports and Draft Kings Sportsbook each list Boise State as 7.5-point favorites over BYU at home.

ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Boise State a 65.5% chance to win Saturday's matchup at Albertsons Stadium. ESPN's opening line favors the Broncos by 7.5, with an over/under of 55.5.

The series record is 8-4 in favor of Boise State. The record divides into a 5-1 record for the Broncos in the City of Trees, with a 3-3 record in Provo.

Prior to 2021, BYU owned a two-game winning streak over Boise State, including a blowout 51-17 victory on The Blue. The 34-point win in 2020 is the Cougars' biggest margin in the 12-game series.

In last year's matinee meeting on ABC, Boise State shocked then No. 10 BYU 26-17 in Lavell Edwards Stadium. Cougar quarterback Jaren Hall tossed for a career-high 302 passing yards in the loss, but the Broncos forced four turnovers to claim the upset win.

Boise State and BYU first met in 2003, with the Broncos dominating the series opener 50-12 in Provo. The blue and orange also won the 2004 bout on The Blue, before an eight-year gap between matchups.

The major storyline entering Saturday's battle between Boise State and BYU is the Cougars' "independence farewell tour." After 10-straight years of matchups between the interstate opponents, 2022 marks the final game before BYU heads to the Big 12 Conference.

Boise State ranks in the top 15 in the FBS in the following defensive statistical categories:

Despite the explosive offense's success amid a daunting schedule, the Cougars' opponent this week touts one of the nation's best defenses.

BYU wide receivers Kody Epps and Keanu Hill combine for 869 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, with 39 and 25 grabs respectively.

Hall's stats behind center are eye opening. The Utah native enters Saturday's game with 2,245 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to three interceptions on 189-of-288 passing.

As noted, BYU has played an intense schedule in 2022. The Cougars' offense has scored 20 or more points in eight of nine games, and more than 35 points four times, including 38 points in back-to-back games against Mountain West opponents.

"We know we got our absolute hands full this weekend and we're gonna work our tails off to be ready for this game. Our players are up there studying right now to be ready for this game. They've put up points and they've moved the ball on everybody they've played and they've played a tough schedule," defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. "We know that, we're ready for that challenge, but we're obviously playing a very talented, well-coached, explosive offense, and our guys are gonna work their tails off to be ready for that moment."

"He's just getting more comfortable and he's allowing himself to just go out there and have fun. He's a talented guy, everybody knows that," Cobbs said. "When he gets comfortable and he's able to just play his game, you see what he does. When he's just rolling, it gets the whole offense going, it gets the whole team going. It's just a real good thing to see. You see him having fun, everybody's having fun. Its a good thing, not just for the receivers but for the offense and the whole team as well."

Cobbs said when he was back home in Texas during the offseason, he and Green would meet up to work on routes. Now, that chemistry is showing on the field.

Stefan Cobbs pulled down four catches, each for first downs, totaling a season-high 91 yards. Billy Bowens also grabbed four balls for a career-best 73 yards in the 49-10 blowout win.

On the offensive side of the ball, redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green continues to make strides in his passing game. His career-best 305 passing yards in last week's win over Colorado State also brought out season highs for a pair of Bronco receivers.

Fan Guide : Bronco Nation Information

FAN COLOR SCHEME

For the first time in 2022, Bronco Nation is asked to 'Wear Black' inside Albertsons Stadium for Saturday's matchup with the Cougars.

The all-black fan color scheme is the fourth different combination for fans this fall. After back-to-back blue outs, the Broncos donned all orange last week against Colorado State. Bronco Nation will be asked to 'Wear Blue' again for the home finale Nov. 25 against Utah State.

A full schedule of fan color schemes for the 2022 season is shown below:

FORD FAN ZONE

Prior to kickoff, Bronco Nation can enjoy activities and live music in the upgraded Ford Fan Zone. The fan space is free to enter and includes food trucks, concession stands, a Bronco Kids Club booth with inflatables and sports gardens with alcohol sales.

Located along Bronco Lane between DeChevrieux Field and the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza, the Ford Fan Zone opens at 1 p.m. MT Saturday, four hours before kickoff.

'The Naughties' will perform in the fan area at 2 p.m. MT Saturday, three hours ahead of kickoff on The Blue. For more information on pre-game concerts for the entire 2022 season, click here.

BRONCO WALK

The Ford Fan Zone gives fans a close view of the Bronco Walk, a tradition outside Albertsons Stadium prior to Boise State home games.

The Bronco Walk is scheduled to begin two hours and 40 minutes ahead of kickoff, or 2:20 p.m. MT Saturday, and goes from the Student Union Building, along Bronco Lane, and through the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza to the Allen Noble Hall of Fame.

In 2022, the Bronco Walk will be difficult to miss, as fireworks have been added to signal the start of the pre-game tradition.

PARKING, TRAFFIC & SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the afternoon. Bronco Lane will be closed to traffic for the Ford Fan Zone.

Due to limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Parking in Boise Parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 9 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Shuttle service:

Three to five shuttles run from the Lincoln and Brady garages on Boise State game days. The shuttles drop fans off on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, in front of Gate A.

For the Lincoln Garage, pick up and drop off is located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive. For the Brady Garage, pick up and drop off is located off Brady Street, next to the Multi-Purpose Building.

Off-campus Parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from seven convenient downtown locations to Albertsons Stadium. These shuttles run every 20 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

Locations for the Bronco Gameday Shuttle are listed below. The shuttle takes fans to the east side of Albertsons Stadium, off Broadway Avenue.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main (Bronco Shop)

8th & Idaho (Diablo & Sons)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

6th & Broad (Boise Brewing)

River & Pioneer (Payette Brewing)

9th & Front (Anthony's Restaurant)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Tickets for 2022 Bronco sporting events are digital and screenshots no longer work, according to Boise State Athletics. Fans should use the Boise State Broncos Athletics app and their Boise State Ticket Account Manager to have full access to tickets on a smartphone.

Tickets can also be saved to the wallet app before arriving at Albertsons Stadium and should be pulled up before the ticket scanner area.

For more information, visit Boise State's Digital Ticket Information page.

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. The only bags allowed in Albertsons Stadium are:

Clear bags: 12 x 12 x 6

Clutches: 4.5 x 6.5

Fanny packs: 4.5 x 6.5

Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said there were less than 3,000 tickets remaining for Saturday's game.

10 TO 10 ZONE

According to the Boise Police Department, the 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies off-campus areas where people over the age of 21 may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans and types of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard.

The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.