Olympic days may span multiple local days.

All times shown below are in EDT.

11AM - 12PM EDT Tokyo Gold Recapping the best action from the Tokyo Olympics. Show More

11:15AM - 12:15PM EDT Table Tennis: Singles Preliminary Round All the action from the men's and women's singles matches on day two of Table Tennis competition at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.Show More

12:15PM - 1:30PM EDT Badminton: Group Play Coverage of group play stage in men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles in Badminton from the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.Show More

12:30PM - 1:45PM EDT Handball Group B: ESP vs SWE A pool play match in women's Handball between Spain and Sweden from Yoyogi National Stadium.Show More

1:30PM - 2:30PM EDT Equestrian Dressage: Grand Prix The second day of Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual competition at Baji Koen Equestrian Park.Show More

1:30PM - 6PM EDT NBC Daytime (July 25): Part 2 The United States men's Basketball team begins its quest for a fourth straight gold medal with a group A game against France. Also, coverage of the women’s road race in Cycling, Water Polo, Canoe/Kayak, Swimming, Rowing and more.Show More

1:45PM - 3PM EDT Fencing: Foil, Epee Finals Coverage of the women's individual foil and men's individual epee finals in Fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall.Show More

2:30PM - 3:30PM EDT Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles Semifinals Coverage of the mixed doubles semifinals in Table Tennis at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.Show More

3PM - 5:30PM EDT Judo, Taekwondo, Boxing & Weightlifting Finals Coverage of round of 16 fights in men's super heavyweight, and round of 32 bouts in men's middleweight and women's fly and welterweight in Boxing. Final rounds of women's 52kg and men's 66kg weight classes in Judo, and final rounds of women's 57kg and men's 68kg in Taekwondo. Finals in the men's Weightlifting 61kg and 67kg weight classes from Tokyo International Forum. Also, a report on the first day of the Surfing competition.Show More

3:30PM - 4:30PM EDT Volleyball Group B: CHN vs TUR (delay) The Chinese women's Volleyball team takes on Turkey in a group b match. Show More

4PM - 10PM EDT Olympic Channel: Tokyo Coverage The most comprehensive daily news and highlights coverage from Tokyo. Providing the most up-to-date results, records, storylines, injuries, medal counts and more.Show More

4:30PM - 6:30PM EDT Soccer Group A: JPN vs MEX Host nation Japan takes on Mexico in a men's Soccer group stage match.Show More

5:30PM - 8PM EDT Triathlon: Individual Race Live coverage of the men's Triathlon event at Odaiba Marine Park and TBD.Show More

6:30PM - 8PM EDT Volleyball Group B: USA vs ARG The United States women's Volleyball team takes on Argentina in their first Group B match at Ariake Arena (replay).Show More

7PM - 7:30PM EDT On Her Turf Catch up on the latest news and results of the United States women at the Tokyo Olympics. Show More

7PM - 11:30PM EDT NBC Primetime Coverage: July 25 Coverage of the men’s Triathlon (live), the women’s team competition in Gymnastics, and the finals for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, women’s 400m freestyle and men’s 4x100m freestyle and more.Show More

7:30PM - 12AM EDT Tokyo Tonight The latest highlights from the Olympics as a new day of competition begins in Tokyo.Show More

7:30PM - 11PM EDT Skateboarding Street, Rugby Group Play Twenty skateboarders show their style and individuality as women's street skateboarding makes its Olympic debut (live). Coverage also includes men's Rugby preliminary matches (live).Show More

8PM - 9PM EDT Beach Volleyball Pool D: USA vs LAT Live coverage of the women's Beach Volleyball pool play match between Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil (USA) and Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka (LAT).Show More

8PM - 9PM EDT Water Polo Group A: USA vs JPN The United States men's Water Polo will take on host nation Japan in a Group A game.Show More

9PM - 10PM EDT Beach Volleyball Pool B: USA vs CHN April Ross and Alix Klineman (United States) begin their quest for a gold medal against Chen Xue and X.X. Wang (China) in a pool B women's Beach Volleyball match (replay).Show More

9PM - 11PM EDT Softball Game 13: USA vs JPN The United States will face Japan in a rematch of the 2008 gold medal game at Yokohama Stadium (live).Show More

10PM - 7AM EDT Olympic Channel: Tennis, Round 2 matches Live coverage of the third day of the Tennis tournament, including second round men's and women's singles and doubles matches. Show More

11PM - 12AM EDT Beach Volleyball: CAN vs GER Canada takes on Germany in a women's Beach Volleyball pool play match (live). Show More

11PM - 11:25PM EDT Archery: Team Elimination Coverage of the elimination rounds for the men's team Archery event at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.Show More

11:25PM - 12:05AM EDT Skateboarding: Street Final Eight skaters perform two runs and five tricks as they compete for the first Olympic medals in women's street skateboarding history (live).Show More

11:30PM - 12:05AM EDT NBC Prime West Coast (July 25) Live coverage of the women’s street final in Skateboarding. Eight skaters will compete for the first Olympic medals in women’s Skateboarding. Show More

12AM - 1AM EDT Fencing Round of 32: Men's Foil Coverage of the round of 32 for the men's individual foil in Fencing.Show More

12AM - 2AM EDT Tokyo 2020: Late Night Live Find the latest news, all the highlights and the most relevant events of the day at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, here on Telemundo!Show More

12AM - 6AM EDT Programming TBD Programming TBDShow More

12:05AM - 12:40AM EDT Basketball 3x3 Pool Play: SRB vs JPN Serbia takes on host nation Japan in a Basketball 3x3 pool play match. Show More

12:40AM - 2:30AM EDT Basketball Group C: ARG vs SLO Argentina faces Slovenia in a group stage game of the men's Basketball tournament (live).Show More

1AM - 2:10AM EDT Water Polo Group B: USA vs CHN The United States women's Water Polo team faces China in a Group B game (live). Show More

2AM - 3AM EDT Beach Volleyball Pool C: USA vs ITA Coverage of a pool play match between Jacob Gibb and Tri Bourne (United States) and Enrico Rossi and Adrian Carambula (Italy) in men's Beach Volleyball from Shiokaze Park.Show More

2AM - 6:30AM EDT NBC Primetime Encore (July 25) Coverage of the men’s Triathlon, the women’s team competition in Gymnastics, and the finals for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, and more (TV coverage potentially truncated for time).Show More

2:10AM - 3AM EDT Diving: Men's Synchronized Platform The final round of the men's Diving synchronized platform competition (live).Show More

2:30AM - 4:05AM EDT Shooting: Skeet Finals, Archery: Team Final Live coverage of the men's and women's Skeet Shooting finals, and the final in the Men's Team event in Archery. Show More

3AM - 4:55AM EDT Softball Game 13: USA vs JPN The United States will face Japan in a rematch of the 2008 gold medal game at Yokohama Stadium (replay).Show More

3AM - 4AM EDT Fencing: Foil, Sabre Quarterfinals Coverage of the men's individual foil quarterfinals (live) and the women's individual sabre quarterfinals in Fencing. Show More

4AM - 5AM EDT Canoe/Kayak: Whitewater Slalom Final Final of men's whitewater Canoe slalom (C-1) from the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre (live).Show More

4:05AM - 5AM EDT Cycling: Men's Mountain Bike Coverage of the men's Cycling cross country mountain bike event from Shizuoka's Izu MTB Course.Show More

4:55AM - 5:45AM EDT Basketball 3x3: Prelims, Session 11 Live coverage of Basketball 3x3 pool play, including the United States women taking on Italy (live).Show More

5AM - 6AM EDT Rugby Group Play: Teams TBD Live coverage of the men's Rugby pool play at Tokyo Stadium. Teams TBD.Show More

5AM - 7AM EDT Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Follow Telemundo's coverage of the Men's Basketball tournament. Also, our Gymnastics recap, Swimming highlights and more! Show More

6AM - 11AM EDT Tokyo Live Live coverage of the men's team final in Gymnastics and the latest highlights from the Tokyo Olympics.Show More

6AM - 7AM EDT Rugby: Men's Pool Play Coverage of the pool play matches in the men's Rugby tournament. Show More

6AM - 8:25AM EDT Swimming Session 5: 200m Free & More The Olympic swimming program continues with heats in the women's 200m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, and more (live).Show More

7AM - 1PM EDT Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Don't miss all the excitement of the Beach Volleyballl tournament, here on Universo! Also, our coverage of the best Boxing fights. Live at 7:00 AM ET.Show More

7AM - 4PM EDT Olympic Channel: Tennis, Round 2 matches Coverage of the third day of the Tennis tournament, including second round men's and women's singles and doubles matches (replay).Show More

7AM - 7:45AM EDT Water Polo Group B: ROC vs HUN Coverage of a women's water polo tournament between the Russian Olympic Committee and Hungary. Show More

7:45AM - 9AM EDT Fencing: Foil, Sabre Finals Live coverage of the men's individual foil and women's sabre finals in Fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall (live) and TBD.Show More

8:25AM - 9:50AM EDT Taekwondo, Basketball 3x3 Pool Play Coverage of the bronze medal match of the women's 67kg weight class in Taekwondo and Basketball 3x3 pool play with two games each in the men's and women's tournaments (live).Show More

9AM - 10AM EDT Beach Volleyball Pool A: NOR vs ESP Live coverage of pool play match between Norway (Mol A./Sorum C.) and Spain (Herrera/Gavira) in men's Beach Volleyball from Shiokaze Park.Show More

9:50AM - 10:30AM EDT Volleyball Group B: BRA vs ARG Defending champion Brazil opens their tournament against Argentina in a Group B game at Ariake Arena (live).Show More

10:30AM - 12PM EDT Archery: Team Final The final for the men's team event in Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.Show More

12:15PM - 1:30PM EDT Table Tennis: Qualifying Rounds Coverage of the qualifying rounds of the Table Tennis tournaments. Show More

1PM - 3PM EDT Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Watch our Olympic primetime recap, as well as our coverage of Swimming and Gymnastics. Live at 1:00 PM ET.Show More

12:05AM - 2AM EDT NBC Primetime Plus: Volleyball - USA vs CHN The United States women’s Volleyball team takes on China in a Group B match. Show More