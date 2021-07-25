Olympics
The Daily
July 25, 2021
5:30PM - 8PM EDT
All times shown below are in EDT.
July 25, 2021
11:15AM - 12:15PM EDT
Table Tennis: Singles Preliminary Round
All the action from the men's and women's singles matches on day two of Table Tennis competition at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
July 25, 2021
12:15PM - 1:30PM EDT
Badminton: Group Play
Coverage of group play stage in men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles in Badminton from the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.
July 25, 2021
12:30PM - 1:45PM EDT
Handball Group B: ESP vs SWE
A pool play match in women's Handball between Spain and Sweden from Yoyogi National Stadium.
July 25, 2021
1:30PM - 2:30PM EDT
Equestrian Dressage: Grand Prix
The second day of Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual competition at Baji Koen Equestrian Park.
July 25, 2021
1:30PM - 6PM EDT
NBC Daytime (July 25): Part 2
The United States men's Basketball team begins its quest for a fourth straight gold medal with a group A game against France. Also, coverage of the women’s road race in Cycling, Water Polo, Canoe/Kayak, Swimming, Rowing and more.
July 25, 2021
1:45PM - 3PM EDT
Fencing: Foil, Epee Finals
Coverage of the women's individual foil and men's individual epee finals in Fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall.
July 25, 2021
2:30PM - 3:30PM EDT
Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles Semifinals
Coverage of the mixed doubles semifinals in Table Tennis at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
July 25, 2021
3PM - 5:30PM EDT
Judo, Taekwondo, Boxing & Weightlifting Finals
Coverage of round of 16 fights in men's super heavyweight, and round of 32 bouts in men's middleweight and women's fly and welterweight in Boxing. Final rounds of women's 52kg and men's 66kg weight classes in Judo, and final rounds of women's 57kg and men's 68kg in Taekwondo. Finals in the men's Weightlifting 61kg and 67kg weight classes from Tokyo International Forum. Also, a report on the first day of the Surfing competition.
July 25, 2021
3:30PM - 4:30PM EDT
Volleyball Group B: CHN vs TUR (delay)
The Chinese women's Volleyball team takes on Turkey in a group b match.
July 25, 2021
4PM - 10PM EDT
Olympic Channel: Tokyo Coverage
The most comprehensive daily news and highlights coverage from Tokyo. Providing the most up-to-date results, records, storylines, injuries, medal counts and more.
July 25, 2021
4:30PM - 6:30PM EDT
Soccer Group A: JPN vs MEX
Host nation Japan takes on Mexico in a men's Soccer group stage match.
July 25, 2021
5:30PM - 8PM EDT
Triathlon: Individual Race
Live coverage of the men's Triathlon event at Odaiba Marine Park and TBD.
July 25, 2021
6:30PM - 8PM EDT
Volleyball Group B: USA vs ARG
The United States women's Volleyball team takes on Argentina in their first Group B match at Ariake Arena (replay).
July 25, 2021
7PM - 7:30PM EDT
On Her Turf
Catch up on the latest news and results of the United States women at the Tokyo Olympics.
July 25, 2021
7PM - 11:30PM EDT
NBC Primetime Coverage: July 25
Coverage of the men’s Triathlon (live), the women’s team competition in Gymnastics, and the finals for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, women’s 400m freestyle and men’s 4x100m freestyle and more.
July 25, 2021
7:30PM - 12AM EDT
Tokyo Tonight
The latest highlights from the Olympics as a new day of competition begins in Tokyo.
July 25, 2021
7:30PM - 11PM EDT
Skateboarding Street, Rugby Group Play
Twenty skateboarders show their style and individuality as women's street skateboarding makes its Olympic debut (live). Coverage also includes men's Rugby preliminary matches (live).
July 25, 2021
8PM - 9PM EDT
Beach Volleyball Pool D: USA vs LAT
Live coverage of the women's Beach Volleyball pool play match between Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil (USA) and Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka (LAT).
July 25, 2021
8PM - 9PM EDT
Water Polo Group A: USA vs JPN
The United States men's Water Polo will take on host nation Japan in a Group A game.
July 25, 2021
9PM - 10PM EDT
Beach Volleyball Pool B: USA vs CHN
April Ross and Alix Klineman (United States) begin their quest for a gold medal against Chen Xue and X.X. Wang (China) in a pool B women's Beach Volleyball match (replay).
July 25, 2021
9PM - 11PM EDT
Softball Game 13: USA vs JPN
The United States will face Japan in a rematch of the 2008 gold medal game at Yokohama Stadium (live).
July 25, 2021
10PM - 7AM EDT
Olympic Channel: Tennis, Round 2 matches
Live coverage of the third day of the Tennis tournament, including second round men's and women's singles and doubles matches.
July 25, 2021
10PM - 12AM EDT
Volleyball Group B: USA vs ARG
The United States women's Volleyball team takes on Argentina in their first Group B match at Ariake Arena (replay).
July 25, 2021
11PM - 12AM EDT
Beach Volleyball: CAN vs GER
Canada takes on Germany in a women's Beach Volleyball pool play match (live).
July 25, 2021
11PM - 11:25PM EDT
Archery: Team Elimination
Coverage of the elimination rounds for the men's team Archery event at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.
July 25, 2021
11:25PM - 12:05AM EDT
Skateboarding: Street Final
Eight skaters perform two runs and five tricks as they compete for the first Olympic medals in women's street skateboarding history (live).
July 25, 2021
11:30PM - 12:05AM EDT
NBC Prime West Coast (July 25)
Live coverage of the women’s street final in Skateboarding. Eight skaters will compete for the first Olympic medals in women’s Skateboarding.
July 26, 2021
12AM - 1AM EDT
Fencing Round of 32: Men's Foil
Coverage of the round of 32 for the men's individual foil in Fencing.
July 26, 2021
12AM - 2AM EDT
Tokyo 2020: Late Night Live
Find the latest news, all the highlights and the most relevant events of the day at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, here on Telemundo!
July 26, 2021
12AM - 2AM EDT
Basketball Group A: USA vs FRA
The United States men's Basketball team begins their quest for a fourth straight gold medal against France in a Group A matchup (replay).
July 26, 2021
12:05AM - 12:40AM EDT
Basketball 3x3 Pool Play: SRB vs JPN
Serbia takes on host nation Japan in a Basketball 3x3 pool play match.
July 26, 2021
12:40AM - 2:30AM EDT
Basketball Group C: ARG vs SLO
Argentina faces Slovenia in a group stage game of the men's Basketball tournament (live).
July 26, 2021
1AM - 2:10AM EDT
Water Polo Group B: USA vs CHN
The United States women's Water Polo team faces China in a Group B game (live).
July 26, 2021
2AM - 2:35AM EDT
NBC Prime West Coast (July 25)
Live coverage of the women’s street final in Skateboarding. Eight skaters will compete for the first Olympic medals in women’s Skateboarding.
July 26, 2021
2AM - 3AM EDT
Beach Volleyball Pool C: USA vs ITA
Coverage of a pool play match between Jacob Gibb and Tri Bourne (United States) and Enrico Rossi and Adrian Carambula (Italy) in men's Beach Volleyball from Shiokaze Park.
July 26, 2021
2AM - 6:30AM EDT
NBC Primetime Encore (July 25)
Coverage of the men’s Triathlon, the women’s team competition in Gymnastics, and the finals for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, and more (TV coverage potentially truncated for time).
July 26, 2021
2:10AM - 3AM EDT
Diving: Men's Synchronized Platform
The final round of the men's Diving synchronized platform competition (live).
July 26, 2021
2:30AM - 4:30AM EDT
NBC Primetime Encore (July 25)
Coverage of the men’s Triathlon, the women’s team competition in Gymnastics, and the finals for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, and more (TV coverage potentially truncated for time).
July 26, 2021
2:30AM - 4:05AM EDT
Shooting: Skeet Finals, Archery: Team Final
Live coverage of the men's and women's Skeet Shooting finals, and the final in the Men's Team event in Archery.
July 26, 2021
2:35AM - 7:05AM EDT
NBC Primetime Encore (July 25)
Coverage of the men’s Triathlon, the women’s team competition in Gymnastics, and the finals for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, and more (TV coverage potentially truncated for time).
July 26, 2021
3AM - 4:55AM EDT
Softball Game 13: USA vs JPN
The United States will face Japan in a rematch of the 2008 gold medal game at Yokohama Stadium (replay).
July 26, 2021
3AM - 4AM EDT
Fencing: Foil, Sabre Quarterfinals
Coverage of the men's individual foil quarterfinals (live) and the women's individual sabre quarterfinals in Fencing.
July 26, 2021
4AM - 5AM EDT
Canoe/Kayak: Whitewater Slalom Final
Final of men's whitewater Canoe slalom (C-1) from the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre (live).
July 26, 2021
4:05AM - 5AM EDT
Cycling: Men's Mountain Bike
Coverage of the men's Cycling cross country mountain bike event from Shizuoka's Izu MTB Course.
July 26, 2021
4:55AM - 5:45AM EDT
Basketball 3x3: Prelims, Session 11
Live coverage of Basketball 3x3 pool play, including the United States women taking on Italy (live).
July 26, 2021
5AM - 6AM EDT
Rugby Group Play: Teams TBD
Live coverage of the men's Rugby pool play at Tokyo Stadium. Teams TBD.
July 26, 2021
5AM - 7AM EDT
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Follow Telemundo's coverage of the Men's Basketball tournament. Also, our Gymnastics recap, Swimming highlights and more!
July 26, 2021
6AM - 11AM EDT
Tokyo Live
Live coverage of the men's team final in Gymnastics and the latest highlights from the Tokyo Olympics.
July 26, 2021
6AM - 7AM EDT
Rugby: Men's Pool Play
Coverage of the pool play matches in the men's Rugby tournament.
July 26, 2021
6AM - 8:25AM EDT
Swimming Session 5: 200m Free & More
The Olympic swimming program continues with heats in the women's 200m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, and more (live).
July 26, 2021
7AM - 1PM EDT
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Don't miss all the excitement of the Beach Volleyballl tournament, here on Universo! Also, our coverage of the best Boxing fights. Live at 7:00 AM ET.
July 26, 2021
7AM - 4PM EDT
Olympic Channel: Tennis, Round 2 matches
Coverage of the third day of the Tennis tournament, including second round men's and women's singles and doubles matches (replay).
July 26, 2021
7AM - 7:45AM EDT
Water Polo Group B: ROC vs HUN
Coverage of a women's water polo tournament between the Russian Olympic Committee and Hungary.
July 26, 2021
7:05AM - 7:30AM EDT
NBC Primetime Encore (July 25)
Coverage of the men’s Triathlon, the women’s team competition in Gymnastics, and the finals for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, and more (TV coverage potentially truncated for time).
July 26, 2021
7:45AM - 9AM EDT
Fencing: Foil, Sabre Finals
Live coverage of the men's individual foil and women's sabre finals in Fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall (live) and TBD.
July 26, 2021
8:25AM - 9:50AM EDT
Taekwondo, Basketball 3x3 Pool Play
Coverage of the bronze medal match of the women's 67kg weight class in Taekwondo and Basketball 3x3 pool play with two games each in the men's and women's tournaments (live).
July 26, 2021
9AM - 10AM EDT
Beach Volleyball Pool A: NOR vs ESP
Live coverage of pool play match between Norway (Mol A./Sorum C.) and Spain (Herrera/Gavira) in men's Beach Volleyball from Shiokaze Park.
July 26, 2021
9:50AM - 10:30AM EDT
Volleyball Group B: BRA vs ARG
Defending champion Brazil opens their tournament against Argentina in a Group B game at Ariake Arena (live).
July 26, 2021
10:30AM - 12PM EDT
Archery: Team Final
The final for the men's team event in Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.
July 26, 2021
12:15PM - 1:30PM EDT
Table Tennis: Qualifying Rounds
Coverage of the qualifying rounds of the Table Tennis tournaments.
July 26, 2021
1PM - 3PM EDT
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Watch our Olympic primetime recap, as well as our coverage of Swimming and Gymnastics. Live at 1:00 PM ET.
July 27, 2021
12:05AM - 2AM EDT
NBC Primetime Plus: Volleyball - USA vs CHN
The United States women’s Volleyball team takes on China in a Group B match.