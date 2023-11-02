Smith's double-double leads Boise State to 75-63 win over Wyoming

Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points, Naje Smith recorded a double-double and Marcus Shaver Jr. added 17 points to help Boise State take down Wyoming 75-63.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — After a "perfect time for a bye," the refreshed Boise State men's basketball team bounced back from last week's loss to San Diego State with a big 75-63 win at ExtraMile Arena on Saturday night.

Sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points and fifth-year forward Naje Smith added a double-double to help the Broncos win their 11th-straight home game.

Degenhart had five rebounds for the Broncos (19-6, 9-3 MWC). Smith scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, adding three steals. Saturday's 12-point win puts Boise State alone in third place in the Mountain West standings behind the Aztecs and Nevada.

After he checked out of a two-point game against Air Force with 2:47 remaining back on Jan. 31, lead ballhandler and fifth-year guard Marcus Shaver Jr. returned to the hardwood against the Cowboys. Shaver hit three shots from deep and scored 17.

Shaver Jr. also grabbed four rebounds and dished four assists. The Broncos shot 52.9% as a team, including 61.1% in the second half in the win.

#BoiseState senior G Marcus Shaver, Jr. just went for 17 PTS, 4 REB and 4 AST.



And 45 minutes after the game ended, he’s back out on the floor getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/u8jwVkYX6C — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 12, 2023

Jeremiah Oden and Hunter Maldonado scored 14 points apiece to lead the Cowboys (7-17, 2-10). Xavier Dusell finished with 13 points and two steals.

Boise State took the lead with 18:58 remaining in the first half and rode into the break up 41-23 on the Cowboys.

The contest got within 12 points after a 12-2 run for Wyoming, but the Broncos were able to close out the game despite giving up 17 turnovers.

Bronco guards Max Rice and Chibuzo Agbo each scored in double figures Saturday. Rice scored eight of his 10 points in the final 20 minutes, while Agbo was able to extend his streak of games with a successful three-pointer to 11. Agbo also scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards.

NEXT UP

Boise State's next game is Wednesday against Colorado State on the road. Wyoming visits New Mexico on Tuesday.

Watch more Boise State Basketball: