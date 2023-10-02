Kings, queens crowned at magical Night to Shine prom in Meridian

The Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine prom was back in-person in Meridian Friday night, giving people with special needs an unforgettable experience.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — For the last nine years, the Tim Tebow Foundation has given people across the country with special needs an unforgettable prom night. On Friday, the Night to Shine prom event returned to in-person at Ten Mile Christian Church in Meridian.

Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers. After enduring the COVID-19 pandemic and hosting its first virtual event, the 9th annual Night to Shine returned in full force Friday, with 622 host churches and "hundreds of thousands of volunteers."

Anyone over the age of 14 living with disabilities is welcome to dance the night away at the Tim Tebow Foundation's annual event.

In Meridian and across the globe, guests strolled down the red carpet as they made their way into prom parties Friday. Event Coordinator and Director of Special Needs at Ten Mile Christian Church, Laurenne Tatone, told KTVB all the activities that make the night unforgettable.

"We've got limo rides, karaoke, DJs, face-painters, cookies, treats, food – everything that's come through the door in order to make this event what it is," Tatone said. "We have over 297 guests of honor with their parents here and we have over 500 buddies, which is huge."

The jam-packed night of events led up to the grand finale, where each guest was crowned a king or queen.

Night to Shine has grown into a campaign with impact across the world. On Saturday, the Tim Tebow Foundation said this year's event gave 75,000 people living with disabilities a welcoming dancefloor in 46 different countries.

As shown in the photo above this article, several Boise State football players attended Night to Shine at Ten Mile Christian Church Friday, including quarterback Taylen Green, EDGE Jayden Virgin, and more.

