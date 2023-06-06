'Find our swagger': Steelheads look to rewrite Kelly Cup Finals in Florida

The Steelheads find themselves down 2-0 for the second time in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Idaho hopes to "find our swagger again" as they head to The Sunshine State.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads find themselves in a familiar position through two games of the ECHL Kelly Cup Finals, down 2-0 in a series that has been dominated by the Florida Everblades.

Idaho dropped a heartbreaker 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night in the series opener at Idaho Central Arena, before losing again on Sunday 5-3 in a near comeback effort. Now, the Steelies travel across the country for game three in The Sunshine State.

Trailing 4-1 on Sunday, Idaho made it interesting with back-to-back goals within 30 seconds late in the third period. Unfortunately, the comeback attempt was stomped out by an empty netter for the Everblades to seal the deal.

"I honestly thought we were gonna tie it up there when we got that power play, bounces weren't going our way, but you know, our team has never quit all season long," head coach Everett Sheen said. "You saw it on display here [Sunday], how we're not quitting just yet."

The Steelheads have in fact never quit. In its first-round series against the Utah Grizzlies, Idaho dropped two games at home, before winning four-straight games – including three in overtime – to take the series in six.

Even if the Steelies have their backs up against the wall against the defending ECHL champs, Idaho has proven it has the strength – and now the experience – to handle it.

"You know, they finished it out hard, but I think we need to bring that effort all 60 minutes. I don't think that was there [Sunday] unfortunately, but we've been in this situation before," Sheen said. "It is a seven-game series. Two doesn't make it, like we saw in that first round, we're capable of winning a game and turning the momentum. So, that's what we gotta be focused on is just the next game."

The next three games of the Kelly Cup Finals will be in Florida. Idaho will need to win at least two of the next three in order to bring the series back to downtown Boise.

When the puck drops Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. MT at Hertz Arena in Florida, Sheen hopes to see the Steelheads come out with a chip on their shoulder and the confidence to get in the win column.

It's important to note a team has bounced back from a 2-0 deficit in the ECHL finals three different times in league history. So, there is a silver lining for Idaho, who set a handful of regular-season records this year.

"You know, we gotta start off hot and build our own confidence," Sheen said. "I think [Sunday] we lacked a little bit of it, so we gotta find our swagger again and really just take it a shift at a time next game and try to turn this thing around."

The remaining 2023 ECHL Kelly Cup Finals schedule is included below:

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. MT at Hertz Arena

Game 4 – Friday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. MT at Hertz Arena

Game 5 – Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m. MT at Hertz Arena*

Game 6 – Tuesday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena*

Game 7 – Wednesday, June 14 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena*

* if necessary

Watch more Sports: