BSU legend Kellen Moore appears on the College Football HOF ballot again

BOISE, Idaho — The winningest college football quarterback of all time is back on the college football Hall of Fame ballot for the third year in a row.

Kellen Moore, who played for Boise State from 2007-2011, won 50 games in his Bronco career, including the 2010 Fiesta Bowl.

He was named the conference offensive player of the year during three of his four seasons.

In 2010, Moore was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

On the list this year, 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS and an additional 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.

According to a press release, about 1,500 individuals were eligible.

Per KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust, Moore ranks first in career wins (50), second in career passing touchdowns (142), fourth in passing yards (14,667), and 14th in quarterback efficiency rating (169.0).

Members of the National Football Foundation will vote on this year's nominees, which include Marshawn Lynch, Ryan Leaf, and Alex Smith.

And nominated for the very first time? Pittsburg wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick.

The inductees will be announced in early 2024.

The ceremony is scheduled for December 10, 2024.

Moore is already a member of the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame.

After his career at Boise State, Moore was not drafted in the 2012 NFL draft but was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

In 2015, Moore was signed to the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.

In 2018, he retired from the NFL as a player but later became the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach. In 2019, he was promoted to the team's offensive coordinator.

In 2023, he parted ways with Dallas and became the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

