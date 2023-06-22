Idaho Steelheads, Dallas Stars agree to affiliation extension

Idaho and Dallas agreed to a two-year affiliation extension on Thursday. The franchises have the third-longest partnership between ECHL and NHL clubs.

BOISE, Idaho — The third-longest continuous partnership between ECHL and NHL clubs will continue for at least two more years. The Idaho Steelheads, Texas Stars (AHL) and Dallas Stars on Thursday announced an extension agreement through the 2024-2025 season.

Since the 2005-2006 season, the Steelheads have served as the ECHL affiliate for the National Hockey League's Dallas franchise. The Stars and Steelies also were partners during the 2003-2004 campaign.

During the partnership's successful tenure, 11 former Idaho players have suited up for the Dallas Stars. This year's ECHL Kelly Cup Finals roster included five players under NHL contracts in Adam Scheel, Dylan Wells, Rémi Poirier, Antonio Stranges and Dawson Barteaux.

Eight different players also skated with both the Steelheads and AHL Stars during the 2022-2023 campaign. In May, Dallas recalled seven players from its American Hockey League development affiliate.

Two former Idaho head coaches have climbed the organization's ladder, including Neil Graham, who was appointed head coach of the Texas Stars in 2019. At the time, Graham was the youngest coach in Steelheads' history. Idaho won 40 games in three-straight seasons before his promotion.

Derek Laxdal, who was with Idaho from 2005 to 2010, led the Texas Stars for six seasons in the AHL. Laxdal is now the assistant coach in Dallas.

Idaho's Everett Sheen, who won this year's John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year, called the affiliation a "great relationship," while applauding the partnership's commitment over the years.

"We’re extremely excited to renew our long-standing affiliation with the Dallas Stars and Texas Stars,” Sheen said. “This has been one of the longest affiliations in the ECHL and we are very fortunate to be a part of this great relationship. We look forward to continuing to develop both players and coaches during our time with one another."

Dallas made its way to the Western Conference Finals during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating Minnesota (4-2) and Seattle (4-3). The Stars lost in six games to the future champion Vegas Golden Knights.

The Steelheads made their fourth Kelly Cup Finals appearance this year since becoming the ECHL affiliate of Dallas. Idaho set many league records – including regular season points (119) and wins (58) – but was eventually swept by the back-to-back champs in Florida.

Dallas Stars Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars General Manager, Scott White, said the Steelheads success is a reflection of their "commitment to the development of their players."

Idaho begins the 2023-2024 season on Oct. 20 against the Allen Americans at the electric Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise.

